1. Toppan twins win Div. 3 State Wrestling titles
Twin brothers Jayden and Michael Toppan had the best season in GHS wrestling history last winter. Both brothers won the Div. 3 State championship, Jayden at 220 pounds and Michael at 195 pounds. Both twins, who each reached 100 career wins on the season, took it one step further with Jayden winning the Div. 3 All-State title, the first GHS wrestler to do so, and Michael becoming the first GHS wrestler to earn a medal at the New England Tournament. Both are juniors and will be back in 2024.
2. Manchester Essex field hockey reaches state finals
The Manchester Essex field hockey program is one of the most storied and successful on Cape Ann. Through all of that success the Hornets did something they had not done since 1995 last fall in reaching the Division 4 State Finals. The highlight of the state tournament run was an overtime win over Cohasset in the Semifinals where the Hornets tied the game with eight seconds left then won in a shootout.
3. Manchester Essex girls tennis reaches state finals
While the Hornets field hockey team made its first finals berth in nearly three decades, the Hornets girls tennis team was back in the state finals for the third time in the last five years. Manchester Essex would fall to juggernaut H-W in the finals, but at 16-6 the team beat all comers outside of a trio of state champs in H-W, Newburyport and Masconomet. The program continues to reload talent.
4. Manchester Essex boys hoop unbeaten in the CAL
The Hornets boys hoop squad took on all comers in the Cape Ann League this past winter and topped them all, finishing 15-0 in the CAL and winning the league outright despite being the third smallest school in the 10-team league. Manchester Essex was insanely balanced with elite scorers and elite defenders in 2023 with all five of their starters earning a spot on the CAL’s All-Star teams.
5. Gloucester track wins outdoor NEC crowns
All three Cape Ann towns united this spring with Rockport and Manchester Essex joining a co-op with the Gloucester outdoor track team. The three Cape Ann schools combined to dominate the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division this spring with both the boys and girls taking home conference titles with big, conference clinching wins over Danvers. The girls took it one step further with a 6-1 record and a big NEC crossover win over Beverly.
6. Tripoli sets GHS soccer single scoring mark
The Gloucester soccer team has established itself as a high flying squad and the play of striker Gino Tripoli was a big reason why. The junior set the program’s single-season goal scoring record with 34 goals. Standing at 6-foot-3, Tripoli knows how to use his size to his advantage to win 50/50 balls and he possesses the speed and quickness to blow by even the best of backs. He has another season this fall to add to his already gaudy scoring numbers.
7. Gloucester boys tennis best season in 20 years
Playing on a newly refurbished court at GHS, the boys tennis squad had a banner year. Competing in the NEC Dunn (Large) Division, Gloucester only dropped three conference games while beating Swampscott for the first time in two decades. At season’s end the Fishermen sported a record of 15-6. The 15 wins are the program’s highest win total since the 2002 season.
8. Aiello tosses perfect game for GHS softball
Ashlee Aiello, a senior captain and pitcher, achieved one of the rarest feats in sports this past spring tossing a perfect game in a win over Salem. Aiello allowed no baserunners and struck out 18 of 21 batters faced. Gloucester softball has not seen a no-hitter hitter and more than two decades before Aiello, a NEC All Conference selection, turned in the perfect performance in late May.
9. Manchester Essex girls lax reaches semifinals
The Hornets lived up to the hype this past spring with another stellar season, making their third state semifinals appearance in the last four seasons. Manchester Essex got a top-five seed while navigating some big time challenges in a tough regular season schedule. The highlight of their tournament run was a dominant win at Nantucket in the Division 4 Quarterfinals to earn the semifinals berth, where they dropped a tight game to rival Ipswich.
10. Gloucester boys hoop tourney upset
The Gloucester boys basketball team matched the deepest postseason run in tournament history this past winter, reaching the state’s Round of 16 for just the third time in program history. The run was highlighted by a big upset win at New Mission in the Round of 32 to give Gloucester two wins in the same postseason for just the third time in program history. The Fishermen gave Cardinal Spellman a game in the Round of 16 before falling on the road.