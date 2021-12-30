1. Coelho sets GHS soccer single season goal mark: The Gloucester boys soccer program had a banner year in 2021, winning the NEC Lynch title with 15 wins, and senior Andrew Coelho set a record in the process. The midfielder scored 29 goals this season for the Fishermen, a new single-season program record. He also added 15 assists and was the North Shore’s leading scorer in the fall, leading the Fishermen to a postseason win.
2. Rockport baseball makes deepest tourney run in program history: In head coach John Parisi’s last season, the Rockport baseball team went deeper into the state tournament than it ever has before in reaching the Division 4 North Finals. Behind a deep starting pitching staff, Rockport won three postseason games, the most impressive a victory over rival Hamilton-Wenham in the Sectional Semifinals on the road.
3. ME girls tennis wins D3 North, reaches finals: For the fourth time in the last 10 years, Manchester Essex celebrated a Division 3 North Sectional championship in girls tennis. The Hornets also won their fourth Eastern Mass. crown in that time span after a thrilling, 3-2 win over Cohasset in the State Semifinals. The Hornets finished second in Division 3.
4. Costanzo reaches 100 career points: Jack Costanzo reached 100 career points early in his junior season in January, becoming the 13th player in program history to reach the milestone and he reached it in less than 45 games. Costanzo continued to climb the program’s all time scoring list in 2021. Now a senior, he heads into 2022 seventh on the program’s all time scoring list.
5. Schrock reaches 1,000 career points: Kylie Schrock only needed a few games into her junior year to become the fourth Rockport girls basketball player to reach 1,000 career points. Schrock has led Rockport in scoring in each of the last four seasons. Now a senior, she has over 1,200 points and is currently averaging over 25 points per game for the Vikings.
6. Gloucester Little League hosts State Finals: Boudreau Field played host to the 2021 Mass. Little League State Finals Tournament where the four top teams in the state battled it out for a trip to Bristol, Connecticut for the New England Regionals. In the end, it was Peabody West that survived the field and and won the Mass. State Title.
7. Manchester Essex field hockey reaches State Final Four: The State Semifinals had alluded the Manchester Essex field hockey team for over a decade as the program was one round short of the State Semis nine times in the last 15 seasons. In 2021, the Hornets got over the hump in the new statewide tournament, reaching the State Final Four without a senior on the roster with a win over Lynnfield in the quarters.
8. Nicastro and Riley reach 100 wins: Two of Gloucester’s most successful coaches reached an impressive career milestone in 2021. In the spring, John Nicastro reached 100 career wins for the Gloucester softball program. Then in the fall, Lauren Riley reached that mark for the Gloucester field hockey program. The softball and field hockey programs have more tournament wins than any other Gloucester team over the last decade.
9. Rockport soccer makes history: The new state power rating system was kind to the Rockport soccer team, which was rewarded with a home tournament game in the prelims thanks to a difficult regular season schedule. It was the program’s first ever tournament berth and the team followed it up with the program’s first ever tournament win, a 1-0 win over Upper Cape Cod in Rockport.
10. Gloucester girls hockey returns to varsity status: Gloucester girls hockey had not played a varsity game since 2008 until the winter of 2021, when the program made its varsity debut. Playing the previous several seasons as a JV program, Gloucester moved into the Northeast Hockey League and was competitive right off the bat, winning three games and hanging tough with every team in a deep conference.