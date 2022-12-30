10. Banner year for GHS wrestling
The Gloucester wrestling program reached new heights in 2022. The Fishermen never had a wrestler win the NEC/CAL Tournament until four took home titles in 2022 in Jackson Cody, Daniel Beaton, Michael Toppan and Jayden Toppan. Beaton and Michael Toppan would go on to win the Division 3 North Sectional crown with Beaton winning the Division 3 State Title becoming the second wrestler in program history to take home a state championship.
1. Gloucester hockey’s tournament run at Talbot
The Gloucester boys hockey team was the talk of the town last winter with its run to the Division 2 Semifinals, the program’s deepest tournament run in more than 15 years. The Fishermen hosted three postseason games at Talbot Rink for the first time ever thanks to the MIAA’s new playoff format and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric. Gloucester’s high octane style of play and the reception it received on three March nights, all wins, was the top story on the local sports scene in 2022 on Cape Ann.
2. Gloucester LL Williamsport team reaches Section 4 Finals
Gloucester’s 11 and 12-year-old Little League All-Stars turned in one of the best runs ever from a Gloucester team in the Williamsport Tournament. The team, powered by an all around skill set and no weaknesses in any facet of the game, went on to win the District 15 championship for just the fourth time ever. The team then made the second deepest Williamsport Tournament run in the history of Gloucester Little League by advancing to the Section 4 Finals as one of the top eight teams in the state.
3. Manchester Essex baseball wins Div. 4 State title
The Hornets turned in their second Div. 4 state crown in three seasons under head coach B.J. Weed led by a complete-game, 13 strikeout shutout from Vaughn O’Leary in the 2-0 state finals win over Seekonk. Henry Otterbein’s two-RBI single in the fourth inning accounted for both Manchester Essex runs. The run to the title was especially satisfying as the team was incredibly clutch and found many different ways to win games.
4. St. Peter’s Fiesta sporting events return
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Peter’s Fiesta returned in 2022 and its sporting events returned with it. The greasy pole competition was back and saw Derek Hopkins take home the Sunday crown after winning all three days in 2019. Leo Cannovo was the Friday champ and Anthony Novello the Saturday champ. In seine boats, Backlash repeated on the women’s side and ZFG took home the crown on the men’s side.
5. Costanzo and Marshall light up the scoreboard
Gloucester hockey’s run to the Div. 2 semis was highlighted by a historic offensive season from senior Jack Costanzo and sophomore Emerson Marshall. The duo combined to score 136 points on the season, the second highest scoring output from a tandem in program history. Marshall scored 40 goals and a team-high 72 points while Costanzo had 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists. Costanzo, the NEC MVP, finished with 175 points in his career, third most in GHS hockey history.
6. Furse sets State Swim Meet records
Shea Furse had a record breaking season for Manchester Essex swimming in 2022. Forget program records or even league records, Furse took it a step further and set multiple records at the state level. The senior and Cape Ann League swimmer of the year, who is currently a member of the University of Georgia swim team, setting North Sectional and Division 2 State Meet records in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.
7. Manchester Essex field hockey reaches state finals
The Manchester Essex field hockey program has been one of the area’s most consistent for the last two-plus decades and in the fall they put together the program’s deepest postseason run since 1995 by making it to the Division 4 State Finals. The Hornets won the CAL Baker Division then four postseason games with the most notable win being a 2-1 triumph over Cohasset in a shootout in the semifinals, a game where ME scored the tying goal with 8 seconds left in regulation.
8. Manchester Essex girls lax reaches state finals
The Hornets girls lacrosse team is becoming one of the state’s most consistent commodities with the 2022 run to the State Finals being their second trip to the finals in three seasons. Manchester Essex is talented, balanced and well-coached, a combination that led to four postseason wins. After winning the Cape Ann League Baker Division, Manchester Essex dominated its first four postseason games before dropping a hard fought game to Dover-Sherborn in the Div. 4 State Finals.
9. Schrock finishes with over 1,500 career points
Kylie Schrock finished up her high school basketball career as one of the most prolific scorers the program has ever seen. A gifted athlete that can handle the ball and drive to the basket like no other, Schrock eclipsed 1,500 career points for the Vikings in leading them to the State Tournament for the second season in a row. She is the highest scoring player on Cape Ann, boys and girls, in the last decade as she averaged more than 20 points per game for the second time in her high school career.
