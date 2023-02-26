Jayden Toppan wasn't sure he would be able to top the feeling he had last week when he took home the MIAA Division 3 State wrestling championship. This weekend at the All-State meet, however, Gloucester's junior captain again reached new heights.
The junior captain went a perfect 4-0 at the All-State meet, taking on the best wrestlers in the 220 pound weight class from all divisions across the state to win the All-State championship at Reading High School becoming Gloucester's first ever All-State champ in the history of the program.
"I can't believe I was able to top the feeling I had last week in the Division 3 Tournament," Jayden said. "I've worked my entire life to get to this level of competition and to finish it off with a win was incredible. I can't thank my (twin) brother Mike, my coaches and my family enough. They've been there helping me every step of the way."
Facing a slew of Division 2 and Division 1 opponents, Jayden, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, took on Taunton's Logan Frank in what turned out to be a thrilling final match that ended in the overtime session.
Frank is a hulking powerhouse that made his way to the finals as the No. 9 seed and found success working a lot of upper body moves. Jayden Toppan, on the other hand, likes to go for shots while pushing the pace.
It was that stamina and a polished skill set that led him to victory. The final match went into overtime with the wrestlers tied, 2-2 in a virtual stalemate. Jayden continued to push the pace and went for a shot that was nicely defended by Frank, who found himself in a favorable position after defending the move. But the Gloucester wrestler relied on his technique, pulling off a clutch scramble and landing on top of Frank, who tried to haul Toppan to his back, picking up the decisive two points to secure the All-State crown.
"I took a bad shot and it almost cost me the win," Jayden said. "But I've been working on my scrambling with my brother all season and if I was able to scramble out of that move. The moment I let go of his leg immediately it was grab the head, grab the arm and wait for the two call. Once that whistle blew I knew I had it."
Jayden's conditioning was on point all weekend as he went the distance in all four matches against the best competition the state has to offer at 220-pounds. He picked up a 7-2 win in his opening round match against Milford's Michael Mastroianni on Friday and then punched his ticket to Saturday's semifinal with a 4-2 win over Hingham's Sam Oppedisano. He earned a spot in the final with a 3-1 win over Plymouth South's Heath McGilvray in Saturday's semifinal before getting past Frank in overtime in the finals.
With every wrestler in the field posing a legitimate threat, Jayden's preparation was key to the win along with his superior gas tank.
"At a tournament like this everyone is so tough to get through so you have to be prepared to go the entire six minutes in every match," the 220-pound state champ said. "The stamina work I put in all year paid off and the preparation paid off. You have to study your opponents and watch film to know how they are going to come after you. I was prepared for every kid I wrestled."
Jayden Toppan was one of five Gloucester wrestlers competing in the All-State Tournament, and all five found success.
Mike Toppan, Jayden's twin brother and fellow junior captain, capped off his stellar 2023 season with a second place finish at 195-pounds while taking on a slew of Division 1 and Division 2 opponents. Mike, the Division 3 State champ, was also the No. 2 seed in high weight class, topped Taunton's Elijah Prophete (4-3) and Chelmsford's Aidan Sherman (14-4) in the first two rounds on Friday. On Saturday he punched his ticket to the finals with a 17-6 win over New Bedford's Jose Bonilla.
That set up a final match against No. 1 seed Nathan Leach of Bridgewater-Raynham. The match came down to the wire with both wrestlers finding success, but a late escape move gave Leach the 4-3 win and the championship.
Junior Morgan Pennimpede also earned a silver medal in the girls 127-pound tournament. The No. 2 seed in the bracket, Pennimpede picked up four wins to reach Saturday's final. She picked up three straight wins in Friday's opening round, starting with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Finley Hurley of Greater Lowell Tech and Emma Andromalos of Oliver Ames before taking down Woburn's Logan Murray, 6-1 in the quarters to earn a spot in Saturday's field.
In the semifinals Pennimpede beat Wilmington's Hannah Bryson, 2-0, before dropping the finals to top seeded Gianna Daniele of Minneachaug, a hard fought 7-2 decision.
Junior Bailee Militello was also in the 127-pound girls field for Gloucester, winning her first two matches before dropping her quarterfinal match to go into the consolation round. Militello would land two more wins in the consolation bracket to finish in sixth place overall.
Freshman Joe Allen, a NEC/CAL champ and Division 3 North Sectional runner-up, was also in the field at 132 pounds, winning his opening round match before running into the top seed and eventual state champ, Jonah Paulino of Montachusett, falling 4-0 in a hard fought match.
The 2023 season continues next weekend for the Toppan twins and Pennimpede, who will be competing in the New England championship tournament in Providence, Rhode Island.