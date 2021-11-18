With the Manchester Essex field hockey team’s loss to Uxbridge in Tuesday’s Division 4 Semifinal, the State Tournament season has come to an end on Cape Ann and local football, soccer and field hockey teams have gotten their first taste of the MIAA’s State Tournament debut. The Sectional Tournaments are now a thing of the past in favor of a new statewide bracket where Eastern Mass. can play Western Mass. in the first round and two rivals could potentially play in a State Final, which was not possible with sections.
The brackets certainly looked crazy with some Divisions having more than 40 teams competing for a state title. But at the end of the day, the new power ranking system seemed to work well for teams on Cape Ann.
For starters, it appears that the local teams were ranked properly.
Manchester Essex field hockey had the deepest run in the tournament as the No. 2 seed in Division 4, a ranking it deserved. Sure, the Hornets lost to a highly talented No. 3 seed in unbeaten Uxbridge in the Semifinal round, but the Hornets got no advantage over Uxbridge being ranked No. 2 as the game was played on a neutral site. In that Division, the top four seeds reached the Final Four. While the rankings weren’t totally spot on at the top with the No. 3 and No. 4 advancing to the State Finals after beating the No. 2 and No. 1 seeds respectively, the top four teams were correctly identified.
Another highly ranked team that was ranked properly was Gloucester boys soccer. After a 14-2-2 regular season, the Fishermen were the No. 8 seed in Division 3. They blew away No. 40 East Boston in the First Round then dropped a tight, 2-1 contest to No. 9 Greater New Bedford in the Second Round. The No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed should feature two evenly matched teams and that was certainly the case in Gloucester’s matchup. The No. 9 seed prevailed, but it was a game that could have gone either way, Greater New Bedford was more opportunistic on that night, not necessarily better. That’s exactly what this tournament is designed to create and in that case it nailed it.
A lot of emphasis was put on strength of schedule in the statewide rankings, maybe a little too much as we have seen some unbeaten teams behind teams with losses due to strength of schedule. For the Rockport girls soccer team, however, the strength of schedule ranking was spot on. This tournament is designed for a school like Rockport to have a chance, and the girls soccer team proved that it belongs in the postseason once it gets that chance.
The Lady Vikings won only five games this season, but they play a daunting Cape Ann League schedule that features a host of teams in higher divisions. On top of that, Rockport is the smallest of the 10 league schools in terms of enrollment. But that strength of schedule means the Vikings are battle tested.
This year Rockport landed the No. 24 seed in Division 5 and got to host a First Round game against No. 41 Upper Cape Cod Tech, a 10-win team that was ranked lower due to its strength of schedule. Upper Cape Cod may have came in with the superior record, but the Vikings were clearly the superior team and controlled play throughout in a 1-0 win. The win shows that Rockport was ranked properly despite its inferior regular season record.
Over the years there have been many Rockport teams that are postseason caliber but do not get the chance to qualify due a difficult regular season schedule. Now, Rockport gets graded against teams its own size, and now gets to prove that it is always competitive against teams its own size. That’s a great thing for these rankings, expect to see more Rockport teams in the postseason this school year and competing in the postseason.
The tournament also led to some memorable moments.
Gloucester’s Andrew Coelho set the single-season program record for goals in a 5-0 win over East Boston. Coelho’s record mark now stands at 29 goals. He was able to set that mark in just 20 games.
The aforementioned Rockport girls soccer team also made history as this was the program’s first ever tournament berth and the 1-0 win over Upper Cape Cod Tech was its first ever postseason win.
Sure, there were some down sides to these rankings. Travel is certainly an issue as we saw Manchester Essex girls soccer having to travel to Springfield for a First Round game. It also saw Frontier Regional High School from Greenfield having to travel to Manchester for a second round game, a 120 mile jaunt. The only way to fix the long road trips, however, is through sectional tournaments, and those do not appear to be coming back any time soon so teams with lower seeds will have to prepare to hit the road for a long trip.
The strength of schedule rating also needs to be tweaked a bit. An undefeated Manchester Essex football team should have been ranked higher than No. 5. The Hornets lost to a 7-1 KIPP, the No. 12 seed, a team that was also ranked a little too low. On the flip side, Manchester Essex field hockey was ranked ahead of Ipswich despite losing two regular season meetings and finishing with four losses compared to just one for Ipswich.
The system is certainly not perfect, and some tweaks will need to be made, but overall the statewide rankings were a positive for teams on Cape Ann. Now we get to do it all over again in the winter. How will local hockey and basketball teams fare in the power rating system? We will find out in about three months.