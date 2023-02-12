The Gloucester wrestling team had another big day on Saturday at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Tewksbury High School.
The Fishermen saw brothers Mike and Jayden Toppan take home sectional titles with two more wrestlers qualifying for next week's Division 3 State Tournament and two more earning alternate spots with at top-five finish.
Mike Toppan, a junior, picked up his second straight Div. 3 North Sectional title. This season he took home the win at 195 after winning the 182 pound tournament as a sophomore. Entering as the No. 1 seed, Mike took care of his first two matches via pin in the first round and then picked up a comfortable 7-1 win on points in his semifinal bout against Burlington's Ahmad Kiswani. He won the championship with a pin over Tewksbury's Paxton Green, the No. 2 seed, at 3:29 of the first round.
Jayden Toppan, also a junior, had a dominant run to the championship as well. The No. 1 seed at 220, he earned a first round bye before winning a 5-1 decision in the quarters and a 7-1 decision over Triton's Ashton Wonson, the No. 4 seed that Toppan beat in a thrilling bout to capture the NEC/CAL title earlier this season. Jayden finished off the tournament with a 5-0 win on points over Tewksbury's Manuel Mengata, the No. 2 seed.
"The twins were both beyond impressive," Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. "The competition was tough and they made it look easy. They were dialed in."
Gloucester also saw freshmen Joe Allen and J.J. Figueroa-Mercado earn a spot in the Division 3 State Tournament next weekend at Wakefield High School along with the Toppan brothers.
Allen turned in a second place finish at 132 pounds. He opened up the tournament with a 6-1 win on points and then breezed into the semifinals with a 12-3 win in the quarters. In the semis Allen outlasted a tough Matthew Dowling of Danvers, eventually taking a 3-2 decision win before dropping a bout to Wakefield's Tommy Grover in the finals.
Figueroa-Mercado picked up the bronze medal at 106 pounds. The freshman picked up a 7-1 win in the quarters before dropping his semifinal match. He then picked up a 9-0 win over Joshua Neal of Townsend to in the third place match.
Gloucester also saw freshman Aiden DeCoste (113 pounds) and senior Markus Muniz (heavyweight) pick up fifth place finishes. They will be alternates in the Division 3 State Tournament with the chance to enter the field if another wrestler has to bow out of competition.
"It was a great day for the team," Swanson said. "We will be training like college wrestlers this week for states. The focus will be on getting the first takedown."