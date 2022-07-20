LYNN — The Gloucester Little League All-Stars looked to be well on their way to a good night on Wednesday in the opening round of the Section 4 Williamsport Tournament.
Gloucester, the District 15 champs, came out on fire at the plate with the game’s first four runs on five hits to take a commanding lead over Reading. The Section 13 champs, however, rolled with the punches early and battled back to score the final seven runs of the contest in a 7-4 win at Reinfuss Field.
With the win, Reading is 1-0 in the three-game round robin format and takes on Section 16 champ and defending state champ Peabody West on Thursday night (7:30 p.m.). Gloucester, on the other hand, is 0-1 and has little to no margin for error in the final two games of pool play. Gloucester takes on Andover, Section 14 champ, on Thursday (5:30 p.m.) back at Reinfuss Field.
Gloucester finds itself behind the 8-ball a little bit heading into the second night of round robin play, but it’s a situation that the team has been in before. Gloucester dropped its first pool play game in the district round and battled back to reach the semifinals. The team also lost in the winner’s bracket finals of the District 15 semis only to win the tournament. The last two times Gloucester has tasted defeat in the tournament it has won at least the next three games.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t one of our best days,” Gloucester manager Brian Salah said. “We took ourselves out of the game a little bit. Hanging our heads too much when things weren’t going our way. It’s a situation we’ve been in before and we’ve responded. We’re going to have to do it again.”
Gloucester was swinging well in the first two innings with two runs each in its first two plate appearances. Jack Higgins opened the scoring in the top of the first, coming in on a wild pitch after reaching on a walk. Luke Salah then scored on a fielding error after reaching on a base hit to make it 2-0 after one inning.
Gloucester doubled up on that lead in the top of the second by loading the bases with nobody out before Pip Emerson’s two-out, two RBI single to right plated both Bryce Albano (single) and Higgins (fielder’s choice) for a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the second Reading brought right hander Jack Barry out of the bullpen, who really settled things down and quieted the Gloucester bats. Barry ended up earning the win going four innings and allowing no runs on four hits and five strikeouts. Barry was around the plate all game and mixed in a curve ball to go with his fastball to keep Gloucester hitters off balance.
“We needed to be more aggressive up there,” Salah said. “He threw a lot of strikes, especially first pitch strikes and got into a lot of 0-2 counts. Then he throws that curve ball at you. It’s tough to hit when you’re down 0-2 and we put ourselves in that position too much.”
Reading’s bats also started to come alive in the second inning as the Section 13 champs were able to score at least a run in their last four at bats. A.J. Rizzo singled in Barry (single) for Reading’s first run and Cormac Fitzgerald later singled in Rizzo to make it a 4-2 game.
Reading battled back to tie it in the third when Barry doubled to the gap in left center scoring Andrew Wright (single) and Jack Schuler (single) to make it 4-4. The home team then took its first lead of the night in the bottom of the fourth when Wright singled home Fitzgerald for a 5-4 lead. Dominick Fratto delivered a RBI single and Stephen Pizzotti a RBI double in the sixth to cap the scoring at 7-4.
Gloucester brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth when Higgins singled and Salah walked. But a nice play up the middle from second baseman Matthew Wondolowski, who flipped to second for the out after fielding a hard-hit chopper off the bat of Emerson, ended the contest.
Salah led the Gloucester offense with two hits while Higgins was on base three times on one hit and scored twice. Bryce Albano, Emerson, Chase Albano, C.J. Jones, Milo Aberle and Luca Aberle all had hits for Gloucester.
Wright and Barry led Reading with two hits each.
Gloucester used Emerson, Higgins and Brady Ciaramitaro on the mound on Wednesday. All three hurlers threw few enough pitches to make them eligible to pitch again later in the tournament.