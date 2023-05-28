The first batch of MIAA State Tournament brackets were released over the weekend with five Cape Ann tennis teams learning their opening round destinations and opponents.
The Gloucester boys have earned a spot in the Division 3 field while both Rockport and Manchester Essex squads will be competing in Division 4.
The Fishermen reached the postseason with a 14-5 record and are the No. 11 seed in Division 3. They will be hosting a Round of 32 match at GHS against No. 22 Bishop Connolly (11-3) out of Fall River on Friday at GHS (4:30 p.m.). Both teams turned in stellar regular season records but Gloucester gets the higher seed thanks to a superior strength of schedule rating.
Gloucester has already turned in its highest win total since 2002 and is looking to reach the Round of 16 for the second season in a row. Friday's winner will advance to the Round of 16 against the winner of the Round of 32 match between No. 6 Apponequet Regional (17-1) and No. 27 St. Mary's (6-6). No. 3 Dover-Sherborn, a team Gloucester played to a competitive loss in the regular season, also resides on Gloucester's side of the bracket.
The Manchester Essex boys open up tournament pay on Cape Ann with a Round of 32 match on Tuesday at Endicott College (3:30 p.m.), the team's home court in the postseason. The Hornets (12-7) are the No. 8 seed and will host No. 25 West Bridgewater (5-9). The winner of Wednesday's Round of 32 contest between No. 9 Monmoy (11-7) and No. 24 Lenox (14-2) awaits the winner of the Manchester Essex vs. West Bridgewater match. The Hornets are looking to get to the quarterfinals for the second season in a row.
Both the Rockport boys and girls kick off postseason play on Thursday with a pair of road matches.
The Rockport girls, seeded No. 22 in Division 4, will be taking on a familiar opponent in its opening match in No. 11 Ipswich at Ipswich HS (3:30 p.m.). The Vikings (5-11) and Tigers (6-7) met twice in Cape Ann League Baker Division action this spring with the Tigers winning both matches. Rockport, however, showed improvement in the second meeting dropping a competitive, 3-2 match after Ipswich won the first meeting 5-0. The winner advances to the Rond of 16 against No. 6 Mt. Greylock, No. 17 Tyngsborough or No. 38 Littleton.
The Rockport boys (7-9) have a longer road trip in store on Thursday as the No. 19 seed will be traveling to Cape Cod to take on No. 14 Bourne (9-10) at Bourne HS (3 p.m.). The Vikings made a run to the quarterfinals a year ago and will have to potentially go through two road matches to get there again this year. Wednesday's winner will take on the winner of No. 3 Lynnfield vs. No. 30 Mashpee (TBA) in the Round of 16.
The highest seeded tennis team in the area will be the last two open up tournament play. The Manchester Essex girls (12-5) are the No. 2 seed and will open up postseason play on Saturday at Endicott College (3 p.m.). The Hornets do not have an opponent yet as they will be taking on the winner of Tuesday's preliminary round match between No. 31 Frontier Regional (13-3) and No. 34 Quabbin Regional (8-8). The Hornets are looking to make a return trip to the Division 4 Semifinals.