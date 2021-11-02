The fall 2021 season ushers in a new era when it comes to the MIAA State Tournament. This year, for all sports, the sectional playoffs have been eliminated in favor of a state-wide tournament.
With the regular season finishing up last weekend, seven Cape Ann football, soccer and field hockey teams have survived the regular season and advanced to the state tournament.
Out of those seven qualifiers, five local squads have earned first round home games and look like legitimate contenders in their respective divisions. In soccer and field hockey, the top 32 rated teams qualify for the tournament plus every team with a winning record that was ranked outside the top 32. In football, the top 16 ranked teams qualify as long as they have three wins or more.
Fresh off of a Northeastern Conference Lynch Division championship and a stellar 14-2-2 record, the Gloucester boys soccer team has earned a home match on Saturday at Newell Stadium (time TBA). The Fishermen earned the No. 8 seed in an extremely deep and talented Division 3 bracket but do not know who will be visiting Newell just yet. Gloucester will take on the winner of Thursday’s Preliminary Round matchup between No. 25 Pentucket and No. 40 East Boston.
As a result, the Fishermen are in the middle of a crowded bracket that has a lot of talented teams at the top. The winner of Gloucester’s opening round matchup will advance to the Second Round against either No. 9 Greater New Bedford, No. 24 Lynnfield or St. Paul Diocesan. Top seeded Belchertown is also on Gloucester’s side of the bracket.
Sticking with boys soccer, Manchester Essex (11-5-1) will also be hosting a First Round game, and it’s a rivalry game. The 12th-seeded Hornets will take on No. 21 Amesbury on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) in Division 4 First Round action. The Hornets and Indians are Cape Ann League Baker Division rivals and met twice during the regular season with the Indians taking the win both times. Amesbury squeaked out a 2-1 win in September and followed it up with a 4-1 win over the rival Hornets in October. Saturday’s winner will advance to the Second Round against either No. 5 Cohasset, No. 28 Lunenburg or No. 37 Trivium School.
Leading the way with the highest ranking in the area was the Manchester Essex field hockey team. The 13-4-1 Hornets are the No. 4 seed in Division 4 and will host a First Round game on Saturday at Hyland Field (4 p.m.). Manchester Essex still does not know its opening round opponent as it will meet the winner of Thursday’s Preliminary Round contest between No. 31 Westport and No. 23 Franklin County. Saturday’s winner will take on the winner of Saturday’s First Round tilt between No. 15 Frontier Regional and No. 18 Hopedale.
In Division 3 Field Hockey, Gloucester (7-10-1) is the No. 18 seed and will have to embark on a long road trip. The Fishermen will be making an 81-mile trek to Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham to take on the No. 15 seed in the Division on Sunday (4 p.m.). If Gloucester can pull off the upset, the road will only get more difficult as No. 2 Watertown looms as a potential Second Round opponent assuming it can get past either No. 31 Martha’s Vineyard or No. 34 East Longmeadow.
On the gridiron, Manchester Essex (7-0) is the No. 5 seed in Division 8 and will be hosting a rivalry rematch much like the Hornets boys soccer team. Manchester Essex has already clinched at least a share of the Commonwealth Conference Small crown (it can win it outright with a victory over Georgetown on Thanksgiving), and will be taking on the team that is currently in second place in the conference standings in No. 12 KIPP (7-1). This will be the second meeting between the two teams as the Hornets handed KIPP their first and only loss of the season last month at Manning Field. The rematch will be held at Hyland Field on Friday night (7 p.m.). Friday’s winner moves on to the Quarterfinals against the winner of No. 4 Hull and No. 13 Millis.
The Rockport girls soccer team may have gotten the No. 24 seed in Division 5, but the Vikings (5-12-1) will be hosting No. 41 Upper Cape Cod Tech on Thursday at Ryan Curley Field (time TBA). The winner will advance to the First Round at No. 9 Douglas. This will be the Rockport girls’ first state tournament appearance in well over a decade.
Manchester Essex has also qualified for the girls soccer tournament. The Hornets (2-15-1) got the No. 19 seed due to the fact that they played every team competitively in a brutally tough league and non-league schedule and will travel to No. 14 Pope Francis Prep for First Round action (date and time TBA). The Hornets have the longest drive of any local team as they will have to venture 115 miles to get to the home of their First Round opponent. The winner will take on either No. 3 Littleton, No. 30 Assabet Valley or No. 35 Monmoy in the Second Round.