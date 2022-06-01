Cape Ann baseball, softball and tennis teams officially have a road to the state championship as the MIAA released its State Tournament brackets in the three sports on Wednesday. Lacrosse brackets are next on the docket and will be released later this week.
Ten local teams have qualified in the three sports, and all 10 teams will be hosting a first round matchup.
Here’s a look at who, where and when each team will be playing and what the future may hold in each bracket.
BASEBALL
After finishing the regular season with the best overall record in the Northeastern Conference at 14-6, Gloucester baseball is the No. 8 seed in the Division 3 State Tournament. Getting into the top eight is a big deal as it guarantees a home game in the first two rounds if a team is able to advance that far.
The Fishermen do not yet know their First Round opponent as they will meet the winner of the Preliminary Round game between No. 25 Fairhaven (11-8) and No. 40 Bristol Plymouth (15-3) at Nate Ross Field (date and time TBA). If Gloucester gets out of the first round, which it has done in the last four postseasons (2017-19, 2021), it will host either No. 9 Ashland (14-6), No. 24 Triton (11-9) or No. 41 Southeastern (10-8) in the Second Round. No. 1 Austin Prep, which finished the regular season at 20-0, is on Gloucester’s side of the bracket and a potential third round opponent.
Rockport has its First Round opponent and date set. The Vikings (6-12) are the No. 16 seed in Division 5 and will host No. 17 Hopkins Academy (10-10), a public school out of Hadley, on Monday at Evans Field (5 p.m.). The Vikings used a strong strength of schedule rating to earn a first round home game in their second straight appearance in the State Tournament. If Rockport can get past Hopkins Academy, the No. 1 seed most likely waits in the Second Round in Hopedale (14-6). The Division 5 baseball bracket, especially Rockport’s side, is crawling with Central and Western Mass. teams. So if the Vikings make a deep run, they will have to make some long road trips after the First Round.
Manchester Essex had an up and down regular season at 10-9. But competitive games against tough competition has the Hornets sitting at the No. 5 seed in Division 4. Like Gloucester, Manchester Essex will also have to wait until after the Preliminary Round to learn its first round opponent. The winner of No. 28 Monmoy (13-7) and No. 37 Lynn Tech (12-6) will meet the Hornets at Gosbee Field in Essex for the Round of 32 (date and time TBA). No. 12 Monument Mountain (16-4) or No. 21 Lowell Catholic (10-10) waits in the Round of 16 if Manchester Essex can get past the First Round. Cape Ann League Baker Division No. 5 Hamilton-Wenham is also on Manchester Essex’s side of the bracket as is No. 1 Amesbury, the league champ. If the Hornets make a deep run they could get a third crack at their rivals, who they have yet to beat this season, going 0-4 against the Indians and Generals in the regular season.
SOFTBALL
Gloucester softball enters the postseason red hot having won 13 of its last 16 games after a slow start. The Fishermen take a 14-6 record and the No. 10 into the Division 3 State Tournament and will host No. 23 Dedham (15-4) in the First Round at GHS (date and time TBA). The Fishermen are looking to keep it rolling as they have won at least two postseason games in each of the last three postseasons and four of the last five. If Gloucester gets out of the first round, No. 7 Arlington Catholic (11-8), No. 26 Pentucket (11-9) or No. 39 O’Bryant (10-7) would be the Second Round opponent. Barring an upset of Arlington Catholic, Gloucester will be on the road after the opening round. Gloucester is on the other side of the bracket from No. 1 St. Mary’s, a team that beat the Fishermen twice in the regular season. Familiar faces North Reading, the No. 11 seed, and No. 27 Saugus are on their side of the bracket.
Rockport enters the inaugural Division 5 State Softball Tournament at 10-10 and the No. 11 seed in the bracket thanks to one of the most difficult schedules in the division. The Vikings will host No. 22 Douglas (10-10) on Sunday at Rockport High (2 p.m.). The two schools have history this school year as Douglas knocked Rockport girls soccer out of the State Tournament last fall in Douglas. There are several soccer players on the softball team that now have the chance at a little revenge, this time on their home field. Hoosac Valley (14-5) is the likely Second Round opponent if Rockport advances but the No. 6 seed has to get past No. 27 Monson (14-4) or No. 38 Minuteman (9-6) in the Round of 32 first. Division 5 softball also features a heavy dose of Western and Central Mass.
TENNIS
Fresh off its second straight NEC Lynch Division crown, the Gloucester boys tennis team has earned a First Round home game for the second year in a row. No. 15 Gloucester (12-5) hosts No. 18 North Reading (8-9) in the Division 3 First Round on Monday at GHS (4 p.m.). The Fishermen are looking to advance in the tournament for the second year in a row and they play a Hornets squad that has a common opponent in Rockport. The Hornets dropped two matches to Rockport this season, both 3-2, while Gloucester split to matches with a 4-1 win and a 3-2 loss. Monday’s winner will most likely take on No. 2 Dover-Sherborn (17-1) in the Second Round barring a major upset from No. 31 Norwell or No. 34 Sturgis Charter.
Rockport saw both the boys and girls squads get into the postseason and both teams will be hosting First Round matches.
The Vikings boys had their best season since returning as a varsity program in 2017, earning the No. 9 seed in Division 4 with a record of 9-6. Rockport hosts No. 24 Sutton (9-6) on Monday at Rockport High School (4 p.m.). The winner advances to the Round of 32 against No. 8 Hopedale and No. 25 Amesbury.
The Vikings girls are the No. 14 seed in Division 4 after a 7-8 regular season and will host No. 19 Nantucket on Tuesday at Rockport High (2 p.m.). Cape Ann League rival Lynnfield, the No. 3 seed, most likely awaits in the Second Round barring a major upset.
Manchester Essex also saw both the boys and girls teams qualify for the Division 4 tennis tournament.
The Hornets boys, fresh off of a Cape Ann League Baker Division co-championship, are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 30 Southbridge on Sunday at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts (4 p.m.). The Manchester Essex boys are one of the bracket’s favorites and will take on either No. 14 Bromfield or No. 19 Winthrop if it takes care of business in the opening round. League rival Lynnfield is the No. 2 seed and on the same side of the bracket as the Hornets with No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham, the team it split the CAL title with, on the other side.
The Manchester Essex girls are the No. 6 seed after an 11-7 regular season. They will have to wait for the winner of Friday’s Preliminary Round match between No. 27 Stoneham and No. 38 David Prouty. The Hornets will host the winner on Monday at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts (4 p.m.). There are a lot of familiar faces on their side of the bracket including No. 14 Rockport and No. 3 Lynnfield. CAL champ Hamilton-Wenham is the No. 1 seed and on the opposite side of the bracket.