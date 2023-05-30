The MIAA State Tournaments have officially opened up on Cape Ann.
The Manchester Essex boys tennis team was the first local squad in action as the No. 8 seed took on No. 25 West Bridgewater in the Division 4 Round of 32. The Hornets lived up to their superior seed, rolling to a 5-0 win at Endicott College.
With the win Manchester Essex (13-7) advances to the Round of 16 but has a long wait to find out its second round opponent. The Hornets will take on the winner of Sunday's Round of 32 match between No. 9 Monmoy (11-7) and No. 24 Lenox (14-2). Date and time for the Round of 16 matchup is still TBA but Manchester Essex will be the higher seed and will be hosting the match.
The Hornets depth completely overmatched West Bridgewater (5-10). Jack Cummins, Charlie Virden and Finn Straub rolled to straight set wins at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles respectively. The Hornets completed the shutout with a pair of straight set wins at doubles as well with Jan Vytopil and Alexander Breuker winning at the No. 1 spot and the tandem of Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler winning at the No. 2 spot.
The Hornets now turn their attention to the Round of 16, where a win will send them to the Quarterfinals for the second season in a row.