The MIAA statewide tournaments have now gone through two full seasons of play.
In the fall of 2021 the MIAA eliminated sectional tournaments for the tourney sports (football, soccer, field hockey, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis), opening up the bracket to the top 32 teams in each division that are seeded by a statewide power ranking, which takes into account strength of schedule and rewards teams for playing difficult opponents. The idea was to balance the tournament as some sections in the previous format were much stronger or weaker than others. It also aimed to give a more accurate assessment of where each team stands regardless of record.
Now in the summer of 2023, Cape Ann schools have been competing in the statewide format for two years now. Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of the system and how the local teams have competed against in the current format.
LOCAL NUMBERS
Before we get into the pros and cons, let’s take a look at how the local teams have fared in this system.
In two years Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex have put together a record of 61-44 in the postseason. At home, local teams are 49-8 including a 9-0 clip this spring. On the road local teams are 7-29 and at neutral sites they are 5-7. The current format has brought the area one state champ (2022 Manchester Essex baseball) and seven semifinalists (Manchester Essex field hockey, girls lacrosse and girls tennis twice and Gloucester boys hockey in 2022).
Those road numbers are staggering and to take it one step further, only two of those seven road wins have come in the Round of 16 or later with Manchester Essex girls lax winning at Nantucket in the Quarters this spring and Manchester Essex girls tennis winning at Lynnfield last spring. On the flip side, four of the eight home losses have come in the Round of 16 and beyond with Gloucester boys soccer falling at Newell in the Round of 16 in 2022, Gloucester field hockey dropping a Quarterfinal game at Newell in 2022 and Manchester Essex football dropping a Round of 16 game in 2021 and a Quarterfinal game in 2022 at Hyland Field.
A trio of Manchester Essex girls teams have Cape Ann’s most postseason wins in the last two years with the field hockey, girls lacrosse and girls tennis teams putting together identical 7-2 records with all three teams reaching a Semifinal and a State Final in the last two years. The 2022 Div. 4 State Champion Manchester Essex baseball team has the lone state title and best winning percentage in the tournament in the current system at 5-1 with all five wins coming in the 2022 run before a one-and-done run in 2023.
In Gloucester, the boys hockey team has put together the best tourney resume in the current system at 4-2, 4-0 at Talbot Rink, while the boys basketball team has won three tourney games in the last two seasons including a 2-0 mark in the prelims and a Round of 32 road win in 2023 at New Mission.
In Rockport, the boys tennis team has the postseason clip in the last two years at 3-2 and also have the most road wins of any Cape Ann team with two, one in 2022 and one in 2023.
PROS
The power rankings are the biggest positive in the statewide playoffs. Stacking your schedule with cupcake teams in order to inflate your win/loss record will not be rewarded by the power rankings. Instead, playing a difficult schedule is encouraged and competitive games against good teams will lead to a ratings boost, as it should. Not every league or conference is created equal and this system gives teams the chance to stick within the conference if the teams are strong, or go outside of the conference to try to beef up the schedule.
This system has given us some great regular season games, especially in 2022-23 when teams knew what the rankings were looking for in its second year of play. We’ve seen some powerhouse programs such as Manchester Essex girls lacrosse and field hockey schedule other powerhouse teams from all over the state and those were all great contests.
Those types of games would never have been scheduled in the previous system where teams were seeded by won/loss record, an extremely flawed system. When seeding by record there were some years, especially in lower divisions, where most of the good teams would be on one side of the bracket leading to an undeserving team reaching a sectional semifinal or sectional final without much of of a challenge. In the current power ranking system, those good or bad draws are eliminated. Your seed is your draw and the lower the seed the more difficult the road is. That’s the way it should be, and the end result has shown out, higher seed teams are advancing further and we have gotten the two best teams in the state finals more often than not.
CONS
Now let’s go to the cons, and there are several.
The most glaring weakness in this current format is the travel as teams could go anywhere in the state right away. A long road trip can be very exciting for a high school team. A trip to Worcester or to Western Mass. for a state final is a memorable one that teams are more than willing to make. But a two-plus hour bus ride in the early rounds is just tedious. In the prelims especially you do not get much of a postseason atmosphere when a low seeded Western Mass. squad has to travel to Cape Ann just to get steamrolled by a local powerhouse. Same can be said for a Cape Ann squad having to travel to the Berkshires to play a school they never even knew existed until the brackets came out.
The travel becomes even more complicated in the spring with the weather, which the Gloucester boys tennis team found out the hard way this spring. The Fishermen traveled to Apponequet, a two-hour commute near the Rhode Island border, and had their match postponed due to rain while leading in four of the five matches. Gloucester was forced to make the trek again the next day and ended up losing the match. It was a tough break for sure but at worst the travel time would have been cut in half for a North Sectional match.
While the power rankings are a big plus, there are also some drawbacks as well. If your league or conference is in a down year your rating will be affected. The Manchester Essex boys basketball team is a prime example of that. The Hornets went undefeated in the Cape Ann League this past winter, finishing with a 17-3 record in a schedule that featured three non-league games against top 10 ranked teams in Division 4. But with the CAL being down, the Hornets were hit with the No. 9 seed and had to go on the road in the Round of 16, which ended up being a loss to Cathedral. The Hornets would have most likely handled Cathedral, a 10-10 team in the regular season, in Manchester. There was not anything more the Hornets could have done with their schedule as their three losses came to a pair of top-five ranked teams in Div. 4 and a Div. 1 tournament team, but the rankings were still unkind because the CAL was not as strong as it usually is.
COULD GO EITHER WAY
The most polarizing issue in the current system is home games through the Quarterfinals. As we saw early home field/court/ice advantage means everything in this tournament and it becomes a bigger advantage the deeper you go.
The Gloucester boys hockey team is a great example of the good and bad when it comes to home games. As the No. 2 seed in 2022, the Fishermen earned three home games and won all three of them in front of one of the best atmospheres in all of high school sports at the Talbot Rink. This year Gloucester won its opening round home game before falling in the Round of 16 on the road.
On one side, a team that earns a high seed gets rewarded with home games, and good teams are tough to beat at home, especially with the season on the line in every game. The deeper the tournament goes, however, the more evenly matched the teams become and too many times the home teams has won out because they were playing at home, not because they were necessarily the better team.
Gloucester boys hockey has seen both sides of this coin. In 2023 the Fishermen had to travel to Hobomock Arena in Pembroke to play Silver Lake in the Round of 16. The teams were evenly matched and the difference was home ice. A lot of teams play at Hobomock Arena, and Silver Lake was clearly more used to playing on the choppy ice surface and knew how to pass and cycle the puck in that arena better than Gloucester. The result was a 5-4 Silver Lake victory.
In 2022, on the other hand, Gloucester took on Norwood in the Quarterfinals at Talbot Rink in one of the most memorable GHS hockey games of all time. The teams were again evenly matched, but a raucous crowd, and a timely whistle coming from the home crowd which led to the game-winning-goal, was the difference. At a neutral site, both the 2023 loss to Silver Lake and the 2022 win over Norwood could have been reversed.
When two good, evenly matched teams are playing deep in the postseason the playing field should be level, especially in a round as deep as the Quarterfinals where every team left is elite. Home games in the tournament are still a good thing to reward the best of the best, but maybe in the future the MIAA can go to neutral sites a round earlier. That’s not something that needs to be eliminated, just tweaked a little.
CONCLUSION
In conclusion, there are a lot of things to like about the current playoff system. The rankings system has led to some great matchups and some memorable moments for local squads. With that said, the system needs some tweaking. The travel, especially in the early rounds is just too much. It’s hard to blame a Cape Ann squad if it is not exactly up for a preliminary round game in Central or Western Mass.
The power rankings should be here to stay, they reward teams for challenging themselves and eliminate a stacked or weaker side of the state bracket. The statewide format, however, is a resounding no. Bring back the sectional tournaments. Cape Ann teams have built some serious rivalries in the sectional tournaments and there is just something special about winning a sectional title and being crowned the best team in your area. Sectional semifinals and finals also had much more of a big game feel than a Round of 16 or State Quarterfinal, it seemed like there was a lot more on the line.
If the talent between the sections is uneven, so what? That happens in professional sports all the time (the AFC is currently much stronger and deeper than the NFC in the NFL) and we still get a worthy champion every year. Sectional tournaments with power rankings is the way to go, you keep the local rivalries, you have so much more to play for in the early rounds and the teams are seeded fairly.
Cape Ann Playoff Records by School in Statewide Format (2021-22 and 2022-23 School Years)
Team;Record;(%);aAvg. Seed
Manchester Essex baseball;5-1;(.833);17.5
Manchester Essex field hockey;7-2;(.778);2
Manchester Essex girls lacrosse;7-2;(.778);3
Manchester Essex girls tennis;7-2;(.778);4
Manchester Essex boys tennis;4-2;(.667);5.5
Gloucester boys hockey;4-2;(.667);7
Gloucester baseball;2-1;(.667);8
Manchester Essex boys basketball;3-2;(.600);10.5
Rockport boys tennis;3-2;(.600);14
Gloucester boys basketball;3-2;(.600);20.5
Gloucester field hockey;2-2;(.500);10.5
Gloucester boys tennis;2-2;(.500);13
Manchester Essex girls soccer;2-2;(.500);13
Manchester Essex boys lacrosse;2-2;(.500);14.5
Rockport boys soccer;1-1;(.500);19
Manchester Essex girls basketball;2-2;(.500);20.5
Rockport girls soccer;1-1;(.500);24
Manchester Essex softball;1-1;(.500);30
Manchester Essex football;1-2;(.333);4.5
Gloucester softball;1-2;(.333);11.5
Gloucester boys soccer;1-2;(.333);11.5
Rockport girls tennis;1-2;(.333);18
Manchester Essex boys soccer;1-2;(.333);20
Rockport softball;0-1;(.000);11
Rockport baseball;0-1;(.000);16
Gloucester girls lacrosse;0-1;(.000);23
Rockport boys hockey;0-2;(.000);28.5
Rockport girls basketball;0-1;(.000);46
2022-23 North Shore Playoff Records by School (Gloucester Times and Salem News coverage areas)
School;Record;(%);Avg. Seed
St. John’s Prep;23-5;(.821);6.3
Ipswich;17-9;(.654);16.2
Manchester Essex;21-12;(.636);12.3
Hamilton-Wenham;16-10;(.615);13.8
Masconomet;18-12;(.600);13.3
Bishop Fenwick;14-10;(.582);13.4
Gloucester;8-7;(.533);13.7
Swampscott;7-9;(.438);17.4
Danvers;6-8;(.429);22.12
Rockport;3-4;(.429);22.25
Peabody;8-11;(.421);20.63
Marblehead;10-14;(.417);20.7
Salem;1-2;(.333);20.0
Beverly;5-11;(.313);26.2
Essex Tech;4-10;(.286);26.1
Salem Academy;1-4;(.200);31.75