BYFIELD — The Gloucester football team had its two-game win streak broken on Thursday at the hands of a strong Triton squad.
The Fishermen were playing their second straight consolation game while the Vikings entered the consolation round after being eliminated from the playoffs a week ago and bounced back from last week’s defeat with a 37-0 win at Triton High School.
It was a night of missed opportunities for Gloucester, especially on the offensive side of the football.
The Fishermen (4-6) moved the ball all night driving inside the Triton 30-yard line four times and reaching the red zone three times but coming away with zero points. Led by an 100-yard performance from senior running back Frank DeSisto, Gloucester was able to reach the red zone on its opening drive before turning it over on downs.
Gloucester reached the Triton one just before the half but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the offense back and led to another scoreless drive. In the second half the Fishermen again reached the red zone twice but came away empty, turning it over on downs on both drives.
Triton (6-4), on the other hand, had an efficient night on offense scoring on its first five drives of the night. The only drive that did not result in a score was its final possession where it took a knee to end the game.
Cole Piaseczynski opened up the scoring with a 1 run yard on the Vikings opening drive with Josh Rodriguez adding the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro took over from there as he had a hand in the team’s next four touchdowns. The senior signal caller threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing passes to six different receivers. He hit Rodriguez for a 12-yard touchdown on Triton’s second drive to make it 16-0 early in the second.
Ciaramitaro then connection with Piaseczysnki for a 10-yard score late in the half. After a Ryan Nolan interception, Ciaramitaro capped off another scoring drive with a three yard run. He then hit Ethan Tate for a 29-yard score in the third to make it 37-0.
The Fishermen pass rush was a factor, but Ciaramitaro was able to elude the rush and make plays down the field on accurate throws outside the pocket.
The Fishermen return to action on Thanksgiving morning at Newell Stadium against Danvers (10 a.m.).