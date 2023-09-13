GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 0: Madi Cook earned her third straight shutout in net to begin the season and the Hornets remained unbeaten at 2-0-1. Mechi O’Neil’s fourth goal of the season came 30 seconds into the second half and was the game-winner while Anna Gardner netted her first varsity goal and Megan Hurd also scored.
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Rockport 0: Keeper Allie George had a busy day in net for the Vikings (0-2), stifling numerous H-W scoring chances as she was under fire through the game.
BOYS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 1, Ipswich 1: The Hornets battled to a draw in Tuesday’s CAL contest.
GOLF
Manchester Essex 121, Amesbury 61: Matt DeOreo notched 26 points to lead the way for the Hornets at Essex County Club while Gray West had a fine round and scored 23.
Beverly 40, Gloucester 32: Drew Johnson and Adam Conigliari were the winners for the Fishermen.
Rockport 115, Ipswich 101: The Vikings (1-4) picked up their first win of the season behind Brooks Slingluff’s match-leading 24 points. Sam Kesterson and Ty Bouchie each added 19 points while Alex Kesterson and Jameson Colbert had 18.