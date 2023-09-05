FIELD HOCKEY
Rockport 6, Greater Lowell 0: The Vikings got two goals each from freshman Ceci Chadbourne and senior captain Sydney Bouchie to roll to a convincing victory in their season opener.
Junior captain Addie Gardner and freshman Kaity Dannalfo also hit the back of the cage for Rockport, which got two assists from ninth grader Gretel Marshall and solo helpers from fellow freshmen Rumi Corm and Dakota Graham.
“It was a nice way to open the season,” said Mary Ryan, who started off her 40th season in Rockport with a decisive victory. The kids worked hard and battled through the heat. It was a good team effort.”
Swampscott 3, Gloucester 2: The Fishermen came up just short in a competitive season opener despite goals from seniors Lexi Carollo at midfield and captain Abby Lowthers at wing.
Sophia Ciciotti scored two goals while Coco Clopton dished out two assists to help the Big Blue to victory. Lucy Brown added the other goal on an assist from Maisie Russo. Also playing well was Sawyer Groothuis, Ella Karlin and goalie Lila Caplan (9 saves).
BOYS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 0, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Down a few starters, the Hornets battled tough on the road and had a key save in net from Hudson Wood to help preserve the scoreless draw. Attacking center mid Ali Erdogan had a terrific game overall for Manchester, helping in transition and initiating the offense.
Rockport 3, Georgetown 2: The Vikings grabbed a solid season opening win.
GOLF
St. John’s Prep 51, Gloucester 21: For St. John’s Prep, AJ Bodnar was the low scorer with an impressive 34. Terry Manning and Seamus O’Holleran each fired a 36 while Alex Jackso and Jack Carew had 37s. Nine players in total broke 40 for the Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 0, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Hornets and Generals both played excellent defense under the lights at Newell Stadium in a CAL clash played in Gloucester with Hyland Field not quite ready yet.
Georgetown 5, Rockport 1: The Vikings played extremely well in the second half, limiting Georgetown to just one goal (coming with four minutes to go). Zoey Parker had the goal for Rockport, with Alli Spencer assisting in the first half. Allie George had an strong game in net, with captains Bezzie Strong, Karlee Lorden, and Trinity Elder also having excellent defensive games. Senior Catie Dewan was also a noticeable standout in her first varsity game.