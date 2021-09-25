SWAMPSCOTT-- Gloucester head football coach Dan O'Connor labeled Friday's opponent, Swampscott, as a team that one does not want to give extra chances and short fields with mistakes.
Unfortunately for the Fishermen, they did just that, turning the ball over four times in the first half, all of which led to Swampscott touchdowns, and really not giving themselves a chance to be competitive in a 48-7 loss at Blocksidge Field.
"You have to take advantage of every chance you get against a team like that, instead we gave them chance after chance," said O'Connor, whose team falls to 0-3. "After their first touchdown we ran one play and found ourselves down by 20. You can't recover from that against Swampscott. Those negative plays just snowballed on us."
Swampscott head coach Bob Serino, whose team moves to 3-0 on the season, credited his team for turning those takeaways into points.
"Turnovers are huge, special teams are huge and we played all three phases of the game tonight," he said. "We came out like we were playing a grind against Gloucester and we ended up taking advantage of our chances."
It was a decent start for Gloucester as the line was opening up holes and the offense drove inside the Big Blue 30 yard line. But it was all downhill from there as Gloucester was stopped on fourth down and Swampscott responded with a touchdown, a seven yard run from Xaviah Bascon, who had 137 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Bascon's touchdown was set up by a 37-yard completion by Elijah Burns (game high 90 yards on three catches) down to the seven on fourth-and-five.
On the ensuing drive Gloucester fumbled it away on its first play and Swampscott turned it into a touchdown with quarterback Cam O'Brien (8-for-13, 170 yards, 3 touchdowns) hitting Burns for a 32-yard strike to make it 13-0.
Gloucester would then fumble the ensuing kickoff giving the Big Blue another short field, which they again turned into a touchdown on a 13-yard reception from O'Brien to Jason Codispoti, but not before a tough moment.
Starting junior wide receiver Chris Ferragamo seriously injured his leg on the drive, getting caught up with two Gloucester defenders while throwing a block on the edge. Codispoti was taken off the field via ambulance and the game was delayed 25-minutes. Swampscott teammates all wished him well as he was being taken off the field while the Big Blue fans chanted "we love Chris."
While visibly shaken up, Swampscott stepped up its game even more after the injury.
"The kids played for Chris and took it up another notch," Serino said. "We preach to them all the time that every play could be your last play and the kids picked it up after. He's a starting wide receiver and a big contributor for us but the kids rallied around him."
Codispoti's score came two plays after the injury to make it 20-0.
Things got worse for Gloucester on the ensuing drive, which ended with an interception from Swampscott's Cole Hamernick, who then took a bubble screen 26-yards for another touchdown two plays later to make it 27-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
The Swampscott defense forced a punt on the next Gloucester possession but again got a short field on offense as the Gloucester punter went down to a knee to field a low snap. That gave the Big Blue the ball at the Gloucester 19 and Bascon took it in for a touchdown on the next play for a 34-0 edge.
The Fishermen once again fumbled it away on the next possession, their fourth turnover of the half and third lost fumble. Swampscott again took advantage as a 31-yard catch from Kyle Spear set up a one-yard plunge from Bascon to send Swampscott into the half with a 41-0 lead.
"We need to figure out a way to stop these negative plays from building up on us," O'Connor said. "It's up to all of us to go back to practice on Monday, learn from these mistakes, work to get better and get ready for the next one."
Swampscott scored again on its first drive of the second half on Bascon's fourth touchdown of the day, a 36-yard run. Gloucester got on the board on its ensuing drive with the second offense in as quarterback Ewan McCarthy hit Brady Sullivan with a 62-yard bomb to cap the scoring at 48-7
Gloucester travels to Salem next Friday night (7 p.m.). Swampscott hosts Saugus (7 p.m.).
Swampscott 48, Gloucester 7
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Gloucester (0-3) 0 0 7 0| 7
Swampscott (3-0) 20 21 7 0| 48
S- Xaviah Bascon 7 run (kick failed)
S- Elijah Burns 32 pass from Cam O'Brien (Aydan Wulf kick)
S- Jason Codispoti 13 pass from O'Brien (Wulf kick)
S- Cole Hamernick 26 pass from O'Brien (Wulf kick)
S- Bascon 19 run (Wulf kick)
S- Bascon 1 run (Wulf kick)
S- Bascon 36 run (Wulf kick)
G- Brady Sullivan 62 pass from Ewan McCarthy (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
INDVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Gloucester: Frank DeSisto 8-22, Caleb DeCoste 6-16, John Gucciardi 2-16, Brady Sullivan 1-13, Robbie Schuster 1-1, Ewan McCarthy 1-(-6), Nick Carey 3-(-10), Cameron Widtfeldt 1-(-12). Swampscott: Xaviah Bascon 11-137, Holden Riddell 5-29, Anthony Nichols 1-4, Zack Ryan 3-1, Cam O'Brien 1-(-4)
Passing- Gloucester: McCarthy 1-1-62-1-0; Carey 3-7-25-0-1. Swampscott: O'Brien 8-13-170-3-0.
Receiving- Gloucester: Sullivan 1-62, DeSisto 2-21, Widtfeldt 1-4. Swampscott: Elijah Burns 3-90, Kyle Spear 1-31, Cole Hamernick 1-26, Jason Codispoti 1-13, Chris Ferragamo 1-10, Bascon 1-1.