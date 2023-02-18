Mike and Jayden Toppan entered this weekend's Division 3 State Tournament having already put together an incredibly successful 2023 campaign. The twin brothers and junior captains had already reached the 100-win milestone, won a NEC/CAL Tournament title and the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
On Saturday, the brothers took the success to another level as they each captured the Division 3 state championship. Mike took home the 195 pound state crown while Jayden ran through the 220 pound tournament for their first individual state titles.
The Fishermen also had a stellar day as a team with four wrestlers competing and helping the team to a 7th-place finish in a field of 55 teams. Freshman Joe Allen will be joining the Toppan brothers at next week's all state meet as he turned in a sixth place finish at 132 pounds. Eighth grader J.J. Figeuroa-Mercado also competed for the Fishermen after turning in a third place finish last week at the sectionals.
"It was a historic day for Gloucester wrestling," head coach Matt Swanson said. "It was an absolute thrill to watch these boys take home the state honors at the same time back-to-back. It's great for GHS wrestling and great for Gloucester in general. We couldn't be more proud of these kids than we are now. Their hard work has paid off."
Jayden Toppan ran into a familiar face in the 220 pound final in NEC/CAL rival Ashton Wonson of Triton. The two met for the fourth time this winter and all have been competitive matches with Toppan coming out on top in all four. He won in NEC/CAL dual meet action, the NEC/CAL Tournament final and the Division 3 North Semifinals before Saturday's Division 3 State Final. Wonson, the No. 8 seed, was on an upset run, knocking off the top seed in the second round. Toppan, on the other hand, was the No. 2 seed that took care of his first three matches, the first two coming in Friday's opening round with the semis and finals taking place on Saturday, via pin in the first round, all in under two minutes.
The final was another tight one with Jayden winning in thrilling fashion, 6-5 on points to capture the state title.
"Jayden methodically worked his way to the championship," Swanson said. "He was facing his conference rival and the two know each other well but he was able to do enough to pick up the win. He has been so consistent all season and he brought his best at the right time."
Mike Toppan was dominant in all four of his matches taking his first two via pin in a combined 2:04 to reach Saturday's semifinal. In the semis he picked up a 13-4 win on points before pinning Tewksbury's Paxton Green in the final at 3:25 of the opening round. Toppan, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished off the season on a tear as only two wrestlers were able to score a point on him after the calendar flipped to 2023 and both of those matches were comfortable wins for the Gloucester captain.
"Mike absolutely crushed the competition," Swanson said. "He's such a powerhouse and he was overwhelming his opponents even at the state level."
Allen also fared well, finishing sixth after entering as the No. 9 seed. He won his first match before falling to the top seed in the second round. He then rattled off three straight wins in the consolation round to earn the spot in the All-State Tournament.