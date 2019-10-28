Over the last half-decade plus, the Manchester Essex boys soccer team has repeatedly raised the bar of success for the program. This season, the Hornets raised the bar yet again.
With a dominant, 2-0 win over Georgetown on Monday at Hyland Field, the regular season finale, Manchester Essex finished off the program’s first ever unbeaten season in the Cape Ann League. The CAL Baker champs went 12-0-4 in the CAL, 12-2-4 overall.
“This has never been done before,” head coach Rob Bilsbury said. “We had never beaten Masco before this season and never beaten Pentucket before this season. This is a great group and they picked up so many scrappy wins all season long.”
The Hornets, who have now won four straight CAL Baker titles, honored their 13 seniors in Monday’s regular season finale and Bilsbury started all of them. That included goal keeper, where the team’s primary net minders are underclassmen. But senior Jake Edwards, the team’s emergency keeper and standout on the back line, got the start in goal and he made an immediate impact with a highly difficult diving save to his right to take a goal away from Georgetown in the opening minutes.
From there, Edwards went back to defense and along with Kai Carroll helped shut down a potent Georgetown offense with lots of speed at the striker position.
Bilsbury was also quick to credit the midfield trio of Kellen Furse, Tommy Bowen and Griffin Ancevic for disrupting Georgetown’s game of sending through balls to their speedy strikers.
“They’re a hard team to defend because they’re very dangerous when they run onto the ball,” Bilsbury said. “It started with our midfield. They like to send those balls over the top from the center midfield and our guys took away that service.”
About midway through the first half, the Hornets started to figure out the Royals and began to overwhelm them with their possession and precision passing at every layer of the field.
After several near misses, they finally converted in the 36th minute.
A corner kick was played short to Naderson Curtis, who drove down the left end line and slid a perfect pass to the middle of the box, where Kellen Furse received it and placed it inside the right post for a 1-0 Manchester Essex lead.
The Hornets struck again with a highlight reel goal in the middle of the second half. Carroll crossed it into the box from the left wing where a hard charging Curtis blasted out of midair into the net for a 2-0 Hornets advantage.
“We really had to be patient, possess and create because Georgetown is a good team and they were playing well,” Bilsbury said. “We had some nice builds and both of those goals came from beautiful teamwork. Georgetown is legit, we just played really well today.”
The Manchester Essex defense took over the final 20 minutes, now allowing Georgetown to make a final push for the goal and the result was the team’s eighth shutout win of the year.
The Hornets are now focusing on state tournament preparation, and they have a few days to rest. MIAA soccer pairings will be released on Friday and the CAL Baker champs figure to be one of the section’s top seeds.
“It’s a whole new season now,” Bilsbury said. “It’s a deep bracket, a lot of dangerous teams including some from the Cape Ann League. We just have to keep connecting with each other the way we have been this season.”
