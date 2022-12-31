It was a battle of undefeated teams on Friday afternoon at Manchester Essex High School with both Gloucester and Manchester Essex taking three-game win streaks to open the season into the non-conference contest.
In the end, it was Manchester Essex that was able to hold off Gloucester in a hard-fought, 69-61 win.
It was a close game throughout the afternoon with the Hornets biggest lead being 11-points. Gloucester hung around all game and even led after one, but could not put together a big enough rally in the second half.
"We know (Manchester Essex head coach) Tim (St. Laurent)is always going to have his team ready and he has some good players over there," Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. "I thought some costly turnovers really hurt us and we needed to do a better job moving the ball around. I'm proud of the way we kept battling out there but we need to play a full 32-minutes with intensity."
Gloucester took a 19-18 lead after one quarter behind the hot shooting of senior captain Adam Borowick, who had 10 of his 18 points in the opening frame.
Manchester Essex, however, took a 38-33 lead into halftime behind a big second quarter effort. Patrick Cronin, who led the Hornets with 22 points, was the hot hand in the first half along with Cade Furse, who finished the day with 19 points.
The Hornets extended that lead to 53-42 after three behind a 15-9 edge coming out of halftime and were able to hold off any significant runs in the fourth to hold on for the win.
"Gloucester gave us everything they had, we were a few guys short but we fought hard and worked through it," St. Laurent said. "Sophomore Milo Zeltzer came in and gave us the lift we needed off the bench."
Nate Montagnino led Gloucester and all scorers with 26 points, Ed Chareas had a big game on the boards for Manchester Essex while Sam Athanas also scored in double figures with 12 points.
The Fishermen (3-1) return to the floor on Tuesday at home against Masconomet (7 p.m.). Manchester Essex hosts Ipswich on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 69, Gloucester 61
At Manchester Essex High School
Gloucester 19;14;9;19 |61
MEHS 18;20;15;16 |69
G: Nate Montagnino 8-9-26, Adam Borowick 6-2-18, Ashton Davis 2-0-6, Evan Anderson 1-0-3, Brady Sullivan 1-0-2, Alex Laine 1-0-2.
ME: Patrick Cronin 6-7-22, Cade Furse 7-3-19, Sam Athanas 4-2-12, Ed Chareas 2-3-7, Brennan Twombly 1-2-4, Milo Zelzter 0-2-2, Johnny Chareas 1-0-2, Matteo Ramos 0-1-1.
3-Pointer: ME, Cronin 3, Athanas 2, Furse 2; G, Borowick 4, Davis 2, Anderson, Montagnino
Halftime: 38-33 ME
Records: G, 3-1; ME 4-0.