After opening night victories for both the Gloucester High and Manchester Essex football teams last weekend, their fans are without a doubt pumped to see if they can keep the good times rolling this Friday night.
This week, they’ll be looking forward to the Fishermen forging ahead against against another non-league foe, Weston’s Wildcats (0-1), in another home game at Newell Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Hornets will be going head-to-head with the Rockland Bulldogs (1-0) in another non-league road tilt at the Bulldogs’ stomping grounds.
Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor knows this week’s competition will have his team “fired up” just as they were last week for their first win of the season against Somerville, a 42-8 triumph.
A season ago, Weston topped Gloucester, 22-16, in a tight matchup. This time around the Fishermen expect a similarly competitive game but are aiming for a different result.
“Weston’s good; we played them last year. They’re a well-coached team and they can move the ball. It’ll be a step up from the competition last week,” O’Connor said.
The Gloucester offense was certainly in fine form last week, with senior captain John Gucciardi scoring a pair of touchdowns on a mere two touches. Jaylen Severino needed only three carries to surpass 100 yards rushing, too.
Quarterback Cam Widtfeldt completed four passes, all to different receivers, for 103 yards and three scores.
The Fishermen were happy with their offensive efficiency, but like any good team spent time going over their mistakes and the things they’d like to improve on moving forward.
“The kids had a good film session (earlier this week). We’re going to get back at it with practice and hopefully piggy-back off of last week,” O’Connor said. “We’re going to spread the ball around to different people and hope for success.”
One thing both teams have in common is that they’re both watching the weather, as Friday night may come with some heavy rain.
The Fishermen should be OK on their turf field, while the Hornets will have to wait and see how Rockland’s grass field is looking come game time.
Hornets head coach Josiah Grimes gave us some insight as to what we may see from the Bulldogs, a new opponent for his squad.
A year ago Rockland reached the Division 6 state Final Four before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion St. Mary’s of Lynn by a single point (15-14), so Manchester Essex expects to see a battle from their hosts.
“Rockland is a high quality opponent and exactly the type of matchup we look for outside of the CAC (Commonwealth Conference),” said Grimes. “They’ve had a lot of success. They appear to be well-coached and don’t make many careless mistakes — or maybe any — after their huge 41-14 opening night win.
“That’s a really solid football team,” he continued, “and it’s going to take a total team effort to come out on top against them.”
A player to watch for Manchester Essex is senior Quinn Brady, who scored three rushing touchdowns and a two point conversion last game. Coming in with domination on both sides of the ball was his teammate and senior captain Troy Flood, a force in the trenches.