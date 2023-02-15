The Gloucester girls hockey team may be a long shot to reach the Division 2 State Tournament entering the week as the No. 38 ranked team in Division 2 with only two games remaining. The Fishermen, however, have certainly improved their standing after Wednesday’s performance against Beverly.
Playing against a Panthers squad that is ranked No. 21 in Division 1, the Fishermen scored twice in the opening frame and never looked back in an eventual 5-3 upset win at the Talbot Rink, their biggest win of the season to move to 8-11-1.
“We’re really looking to finish up the season on a positive note and this was a big step in that direction,” said Gloucester interim head coach Rob Parsons, who takes over for Caitlyn Bernick, who resigned last week. “Beverly is a very good team but these girls have really come alive in the last few weeks and it all came together tonight.”
Gloucester set the tone for Wednesday’s win in the opening 40 seconds. After a nice opening shift, Jenna Connelly got the puck back to Keagan Jewell at the point, who found the back of the net for a 1-0 Gloucester lead. Later on in the frame the Fishermen added another with Abby Lowthers putting home a pass from Ella Costa for a 2-0 edge, where it stood after one.
In the middle of the second frame the Fishermen essentially put the game away with two more goals in a 51 second span. Ella Costa rushed in from the right point and scored on a wraparound inside the left post to make it 3-0 at 8:13 of the middle frame. Sydney Bouchie then put home a rebound off of an Elliana Parsons shot to give Gloucester a 4-0 edge with 5:56 to go in the second.
“Scoring goals has been a weakness this year so it was great to jump out and get a couple early,” Parsons said. “Then we got a couple more in the second to build that lead.”
Beverly played itself back in the game with a Clara Cary goal in the final 90 seconds of the second, a deflection from a Morgan Linskey shot on the power play. Just 68 seconds into the second Halle Greenleaf cut the deficit to 4-2, going top shelf from the slot.
Gloucester, however, would continue to play its game and got a big insurance goal with 3:13 to play when Brooke McNiff scored on a partial breakaway off a pass from Lowthers to make it 5-2.
“We were trying to make sure they we couldn’t just hold on,” Parsons said. “We had to keep our foot on the gas and the girls did a great job staying aggressive.”
Beverly added a goal from Linskey with 1:33 to go with the net empty, but Gloucester goalie Kaydin Cusumano (17 saves) took care of the rest to preserve the win.
Gloucester now has one game remaining on the schedule with Shawsheen visiting Talbot Rink next Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Gloucester 5, Beverly 3at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 0 1 2 3
Gloucester 2 2 1 5
1st Period: G, Keagan Jewell (Jenna Connelly) :40; G, Abby Lowthers (Ella Costa, Connelly) 8:45.
2nd Period: G, Ella Costa (un.) 8:13; G, Sydney Bouchie (Elliana Parsons, Ari Scola) 9:04; B, Clara Cary (Morgan Linskey) ppg, 13:31.
3rd Period: B, Halle Greenleaf (Sadie Papamechail) 1:08; G, Brooke McNiff (Lowthers) 11:47; B, Linskey (un.) 13:27.
Saves: B, Meredith Johnston 14; G, Kaydin Cusumano 17.
Records: B, 10-6-1; G, 8-11-1.