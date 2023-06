Several locals won the Valley Hockey League 2023 Spring League Championship this past weekend playing for the New England Freezers. The Freezers finished the season at 9-2-2 and won the championship on Sunday with the 4-1 win at the Haverhill Valley Forum. Local players include Cody Burgess, Connor Lambert, Reis LoPiccolo, Noah Fogarty, Gavin Sarofeen, Adam Madruga, Finn Schrafft, Finn McKay, Sam Watts, Johnny Novello and Jack Higgins. The team is coached by Russ Hughey, Wayne Madruga and Lorenzo Lescano.