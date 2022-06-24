Friday's Greasy Pole Competition was an event three-years in the making as it was the first competition since 2019. For Leo Cannavo, it was a moment 20-years in the making.
Cannavo, one of the most respected veteran walkers on the Friday platform, took down his first Greasy Pole flag in two decades of walks. Cannavo was the second walker and took the flag down in the third round with the win coming on his 37th birthday.
"It's an unreal feeling," Cannavo said. "I can't believe it, I'm still in shock. Words can't explain the feeling, I've been walking for so long and it feels great to finally take it down."
Cannavo has seen his fair share of close calls and strong walks in his time walking the pole, but on Friday he put it all together for the best walk of his career. The 2022 Friday champ started strong on his championship walk, flawlessly making it through the first half of the 40-foot greased telephone pole, where just about all of the grease had been wiped off by nearly 100 previous walks. When the grease got thicker Cannavo had enough momentum built to get him to the end, grabbing the flag with his left hand after a dive for the championship.
"It all happened so fast," Cannavo said. "I just went for it like it I always do and this time I was able to make it."
The respect his fellow walkers have for Cannavo was imminent during the traditional celebration on Commercial Street in front of the Greasy Pole Shrine. Dozens of walkers, past and present from all three days of competition lined up to congratulate the champ and showed genuine excitement while carrying the victor off of Pavilion Beach.
Cannavo, who now joins his brother Peter Cannavo (the 2010 Saturday champ) as a Greasy Pole champion, will now walk first in Saturday's competition where he will be looking for back-to-back wins. Saturday's winner will walk first on championship Sunday.
Friday's Greasy Pole also had its fair share of close calls, including one walker that got as close as one can get without taking it down. Santo Parisi was so close to ending it early in the second round. Parisi came flying out of the gates and was able to get off a nice dive towards the flag as his momentum took him forward after he stumbled a bit about three-quarters of the way out. He actually got his hand on the flag, which tilted a few inches but never fell into the water, meaning the competition kept going.
Joe Sanfilippo followed with a strong walk in the second round along with Joe Klyce Jr., who both made it about three-quarters of the way to the end. Drew Aiello had the most entertaining walk of the competition as he slipped three-quarters of the way down but held on while hanging from the bottom of the pole. Aiello tried to shimmy his way to the end but was quickly reminded that shimmying to the end was against the rules by Tom Favazza, who was announcing the event to the crowd from shore. Aiello eventually fell off while trying to stand back up.
That set the stage for Cannavo, who made sure nobody else got a chance with his victory walk.