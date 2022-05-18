The Rockport boys tennis team continues to make strides in the Cape Ann League.
In their fourth season back as a varsity program, the Vikings are putting together their best season yet and Wednesday’s win over Ipswich puts them over the .500 mark. Rockport picked up a 4-1 win over its Cape Ann League Baker Division rival to move to 7-6 on the season with two matches to go in the regular season.
Alex Norris won the match of the day for the Vikings, taking the win in three sets after dropping the first set 0-6 before battling back to win the second set, 6-3, and clinching the victory with a 6-4 win in the decisive third set.
Cash Eck set the tone for the Vikings with a resounding win at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Ed Merz was impressive at No. 1 doubles, taking a hard fought first set, 7-5 before dominating in the second set, 6-2, to pick up the win. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Renzo Parades and Hunter Brown also rolled to a win, 6-0, 6-3.
The Vikings return to action on Monday at home against Pentucket (3:30 p.m.) before finishing up the regular season on Wednesday at Gloucester (4 p.m.).