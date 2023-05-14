The Rockport boys tennis team picked a great time to turn in one of its best performances of the season.
North Reading of the CAL Kinney Division visited Rockport High for a league crossover match on Friday. The Vikings needed to be on their game for a win and they were in a 3-2 victory.
"We played some of our best tennis against a very good North Reading team," Rockport head coach Ted Twombly said. "This was a big win for the team."
With the win the Vikings move to 4-7 on the season but are comfortably within state tournament contention as they entered Friday's match as the No. 20 ranked team in Division 4. A win over a higher division opponent with a winning record (North Reading dropped to 7-4 with the loss) will certainly help Rockport's rating.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Eli Tranos and Finn Mulkern delivered the deciding point with a 6-3, 6-3 win. Alex Norris turned in a win in a competitive No. 2 singles match (6-3, 6-4) while Cash Eck rolled at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0). Eck continues to be one of Rockport's most consistent commodities as he has lost just once all season.
The Vikings return to action on Monday at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).