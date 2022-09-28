The Rockport field hockey team turned in a complete performance in Wednesday’s non-league encounter with Northeast Tech.
The Vikings not only dominated possession, they controlled the middle of the field, didn’t allow a shot on goal and delivered constant pressure to the Northeast circle in a 5-0 win at Ryan Curley Field.
“I think everyone did some good things in this game,” Rockport head coach Mary Ryan said. “We got some goals which is good for our confidence and it’s always nice when you don’t allow a shot on goal.”
Rockport (2-7) established its dominance from the jump, immediately tilting the field in their favor.
Sydney Bouchie opened the scoring in the opening frame with her first of three goals of the night, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead after one. Rockport extended the advantage to 2-0 early in the second frame when Bouchie hit Amelia Lucas at the top of the circle on a corner chance, who fired on net and scored on a deflection. Bouchie put home a rebound on a corner chance late in the second quarter for a 3-0 Rockport lead at the break.
The junior captain would complete the hat trick six minutes into the fourth quarter, putting home another rebound for a 4-0 edge.
“Sydney has been a really good player for us this year,” Ryan said. “She sees the field well and finished her chances today.”
Ella Lorenz capped the scoring with a late fourth quarter tally to make it 5-0. Ryan was quick to credit the way her team moved the ball late in the contest, keeping Northeast from getting on the scoreboard and generating consistent offense with their passing.
Julia Sekercan played well for Rockport in the midfield along with Addie Gardner and Ceci Chadbourne. Caitlin Morin picked up her second shutout win of the season in goal. Rockport was able to move the ball into the Northeast circle at will all afternoon, earning more than a dozen corner chances while surrendering none.
Rockport is back in action on Monday with a tough test at Manchester Essex (3:45 p.m.).