It was a battle of Cape Ann teams Thursday afternoon at the Ross Tennis Courts, with Gloucester hosting Rockport in non-conference action.
In the end, it was the visiting Vikings that flexed their muscles to the tune of a 5-0 win to move to 2-2 on the season. Gloucester, on the other hand, fell to 1-2 on the year.
Rockport, which returns nearly its entire lineup from a solid 2021 campaign, rode that experience to the resounding victory by winning all five matches in straight sets while dropping only nine combined points in the match.
Alexis Berglund got it done at the No. 1 spot with a straight set win, 6-0, 6-1. Michelle Allen followed at No. 2 singles by sweeping all 12 games for a 6-0, 6-0 victory; she remains undefeated as an individual on the season. Talia McWilliams also rolled at No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Francesca Twombly and Ava MacDowell came out on top for Rockport, 6-2, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles battle was the match of the day with Rockport’s Talia Osier and Lynn Morin pulling out a competitive decision against Gloucester’s Ava Vitale and Marina Sullivan, 6-2, 6-4.
The Vikings have April vacation off and return to action on Wednesday, April 27 at home against Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.).
Gloucester is also off for the entire school break and returns to the court on Monday, April 25 at home against Danvers (4 p.m.).