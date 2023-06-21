The 2023 St. Peter’s Fiesta sports season is officially underway.
Seine boats have been active for nearly a week and the Women’s Elimination Races took place on Sunday in anticipation of Friday’s final.
Men’s Seine Boat Eliminations will take place on Wednesday with the Fiesta 5k on Thursday before the weekend’s Greasy Pole competitions and Seine Boat Finals.
Here’s a look at what to expect in this weekend’s Fiesta sporting events.
GREASY POLE
Heading into the 2023 events the talk is obviously centered around two-time defending Sunday champ and four-time winner Derek Hopkins, who took the triple crown in 2019 and won on Sunday in 2022. Hopkins has looked unstoppable since making his debut in 2019 and even a two-year hiatus could not slow him down as he did not skip a beat in 2022, flawlessly grabbing the flag in the second round, his fourth second round victory.
Hopkins has shown no signs of slowing down and is the clear favorite heading into championship Sunday. But what if the improbable happens? What if Hopkins falls as the second walker in the second round of competition? What if both the 2023 Saturday winner also does not make it to the end? There are a slew of talented walkers behind Hopkins, most of them with multiple flags to their name.
Walkers like Randy Sweet, Jake Wagner, Michael Sanfilippo, Kyle Barry, Lenny Taormina and Joe DaSilva are always contenders when they step on the platform, and if they get a chance they need to make it count. Outside of Hopkins and the eventual Saturday champ, however, no walker on the Sunday platform has made a competitive walk in at least five years. That makes it really tough to envision an upset, but far stranger things have happened on the greasy pole.
Want an indicator of who is going to win the Saturday greasy pole? Just look to past Friday winners. In 2022 Anthony Novello broke the mold as a first time Saturday champ, but from 2014-2019 every Saturday winner was a former Friday champ although only two (Hopkins and Sweet) won the Friday and Saturday flags on the same year.
As for the Friday pole, it’s a young man’s game so the younger walkers are probably the favorites, but last year’s competition also broke the mold a bit. Leo Cannavo, last year’s Friday champ, won in his 20th year of competition proving that the veterans on the platform can never be counted out.
SEINE BOAT RACES
The Women’s Seine Boat Final is set after Sunday’s elimination races.
A field of seven crews entered and now only three remain as two-time defending and three-time champ Backlash will take on one familiar face and one new face in Friday’s final.
Former four-time champion Rowgue (2013, 2015, 2017-18) is back in the final after a resounding win in its elimination race where it led wire-to-wire. Cape Ann PowOAR is the newcomer in the final as it pulled off a bit of a surprise win in its elimination race over Seine Force One and Xtra “Oar” Dinary, two crews that have previously competed in a final.
That sets the stage for what should be a good race. Backlash is looking to become the first women’s crew since Oar’Dacious to win three straight as they won four in a row from 2009-12.
Backlash and Rowgue have been rivals for years as they have combined to win each of the last six and seven of the last eight women’s titles. Will one of the former champs prevail again or will the upstart newcomer pull off another upset?
On the men’s side, nine crews have entered the field setting the stage for three elimination races on Wednesday afternoon at Pavilion Beach (5 p.m.). The three winners will advance to Saturday’s qualifying race back at Pavilion Beach with the top two finishers of that race moving on to Sunday’s final against the waiting defending champ ZFG.
ZFG is looking to become the first men’s crew to repeat since Kaos won three in a row from 2009-11. There has not been a repeat winner in the last nine competitions and ZFG’s win in 2022 shows why. The eventual 2022 champs didn’t look all that great in Saturday’s qualifying race but quickly made the right adjustments to turn in an incredible performance in Sunday’s championship race. In 2023, ZFG is going to have to nail their stroke on the first try.
There is also some strong competition in the field, most notably former two-time champ the Merger, which won in both 2017 and 2019. The Merger has never lost while entering the field as the challenge but thanks to the two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, they haven’t entered the field as the challenger in four years. A crew led by coxswain Andy Orlando is also one of the teams to look out for and Kaos is also back in the fold, 10 years removed from their last win but they always find a way to be relevant. The 2022 junior champs, Family Stokes, are also in the senior field this year.