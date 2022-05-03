Tuesday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash between Rockport and Ipswich was settled in the game’s final at-bat.
Trailing by a run heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the host Vikings loaded the bases with nobody out before No. 9 hitter Patrick Reardon singled off the third base bag to plate the game-tying and game-winning runs in a 3-2 triumph at Evans Field.
With the win Rockport moves to 4-5 on the season; Ipswich fell to 2-6.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh trailing 2-1, the Vikings didn’t make an out and needed only four batters to pick up the win. Jack Cahill was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and then moved over to second on a Sam MacDowell single to left. Warren Adams followed and was also hit by a pitch to load the bases for Reardon, who had two well hit fly outs to left in his first two at bats before his final plate appearance.
Reardon turned on an inside pitch for a hard-hit grounder down the line that kicked into shallow left field, allowing Cahill to score the tying run and pinch runner Derek Budrow to come around with the winning run.
“Our thing has been second, third time through the lineup putting together good at bats,” Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. “(Reardon) hit the ball hard all night. He was due for that hit and he got it when we needed it.”
It was a pitcher’s duel all night as both teams threw their ace, with Rockport’s Sam MacDowell and Ipswich’s Finn MacLennan turning in stellar outings.
MacLennan left the game with the lead, allowing no runs on two hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
MacDowell, on the other hand, battled all evening while allowing one earned run in a complete game effort, surrendering six hits while striking out six.
Rockport’s senior right-hander was especially clutch late as Ipswich started to put together some good at-bats. He got out of both the fifth and seventh innings with a runner in scoring position with less than two outs in the frame. He also kept the damage to a minimum in the sixth after the first two batters reached base, allowing only one to cross home plate — and it was an unearned run.
“Sam is our ace,” Nelson said. “He came up big for us again tonight.”
Ipswich took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Drew Lane lined a single to right after fouling off several tough 2-strike offerings. The hit scored MacLennan (who had singled) from third.
The visitors tacked on another run in the sixth when Evan Stein was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a pair of singles before coming in on a fielding error.
Rockport was finally able to put a run on the board in the bottom of the sixth after Michael Murphy led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Will Cahill grounder on the infield. That set the stage for the game-winning rally in the seventh.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. as Rockport travels to Newburyport while Ipswich heads to North Reading.