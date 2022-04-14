SOFTBALL
Rockport 5, Pentucket 0: Senior Kelsea Anderson scattered four hits and struck out nine hitters as the Vikings remained unbeaten at 3-0. Kylie Wheat, another senior, ripped a solo home run for the winners while classmate Kylie Schrock added two hits.
Sophia Lucido, Karlee Lorden, Allie George and Anderson also had hits for Rockport, which will play at Everett Friday (10 a.m.) in a non-league clash.
BOYS TENNIS
Gloucester 3, Masconomet 2: The Fishermen remained unbeaten by knocking off Masconomet for the second time in as many weeks. Anders Littman picked up a victory at second singles for Gloucester (now 3-0), as did Luke McElhenny at third singles. The first doubles team of Drew White and Cameron Widtfeldt also prevailed.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newburyport 4, Rockport 1: The Vikings got strong performances from both second and third singles, with No. 2 Michelle Allen roaring back to win her match, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, in a third set tiebreak. Allen improved to 3-0 on the season. Talia McWilliams also played well at No. 3 but dropped a three-setter, 7-6, 4-6, 0-6.
BASEBALL
Gloucester, Swampscott in extras: The Fishermen and Big Blue were deep into extra innings as of press time, as neither team had scored in the 14th inning.