GIRLS SOCCER
Gloucester 6, Salem 0: Jessica Harvey spun a shutout while teammates Taiya Mano and Ava Paone both scored two goals at the other end of the field as the Fishermen blasted their Northeastern Conference rivals in a decisive home opening victory.
“I love that this team is always looking to improve,” said GHS head coach Katina Tibbetts. “Even at halftime when we were up 3-0, each player was sharing ways we could be better.
“This game showed our strengths and also what we need to work on,” continued Tibbetts. “I’m excited to grow from here as the season goes.”
Gloucester’s center midfielders showed promise as Abby Stauffer scored a beautiful goal off a corner kick and Skye Ciolino picked up two assists.
“This is just the start,” said Stauffer. “I can’t wait for the next game (Monday at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.).”
Manchester Essex 0, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Goalkeeper Madi Cook put on a clinic for the Hornets on Tuesday, making the biggest of her many spectacular saves on a penalty shot in the final minute to keep the game scoreless and earn the shutout. Tori Moulton also had a stellar game defensively for Manchester Essex.
GOLF
Gloucester 59.5, Saugus 12.5: At King’s Rail Golf Course in Lynnfield, the Fishermen rolled to a road victory as senior Drew Johnson was low man on the day, firing a 1-over par 35. Freshmen Trey Marrone and Will Linn both picked up victories in their varsity debuts for Gloucester, which is now 2-0 in Northeastern Conference competition and 2-1 overall.
Hamilton-Wenham 129, Rockport 120: The host Vikings got 24 points from sophomore Sam Kesterson in a tight Cape Ann League setback at Rockport Golf Club. Seniors Brooks Slingluff (23 points) and Jameson Colbert (21) also shot well for the locals, who play at Georgetown Thursday.