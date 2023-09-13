BOYS SOCCER
Gloucester 3, Swampscott 1: The Fishermen improved to 4-0 on the young season behind Gino Tripoli’s ninth goal of the year on an assist from Dylan Smith. Leo Vitale also scored on a direct shot from outside the 18-yard line in the opening half, while Kellen Moran netted the final tally by redirecting a corner kick far post. Center midfielder Cole Ciolino and the entire back line had a great game against Swampscott’s dangerous offensive attack.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gloucester 1, Swampscott 1: Taiya Mano scored the game-tying goal with under five minutes to play with an assist from Ava Paone and the Fishermen (1-1-1) earned a tough point on the road in a battle of NEC Lynch division favorites. Outside defenders Eve Liacos and Seville Tran-Harrison played well along with outside mids Bella Bottari and Ava Coelho to maintain possession for Gloucester while sweeper Morgan Pennimpede and stopper Maggie Deckert were immense. Keeper Jessica Harvery also made some key saves.
“Communication was great across the board,” GHS coach Katina Tibbetts said. “We also improved on being first to the ball. I’m super proud of the work they put in tonight and I’m excited to continue to get better and have the opportunity to play Swampscott again later in the season.”