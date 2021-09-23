Through two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, the two teams on Cape Ann are moving in different directions.
Gloucester is struggling in the early going, having scored just one touchdown over two weeks in losses to Hamilton-Wenham (13-7) and Malden Catholic (31-0).
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, is rolling after an impressive non-league win over Ipswich and a 49-0 drubbing of Nashoba Tech a week ago.
Week 3 is a new week with new challenges and both teams have a chance to take a positive step forward. Here’s a look at what to expect from each matchup.
GLOUCESTER (0-2) AT SWAMPSCOTT (2-0), FRIDAY AT BLOCKSIDGE FIELD (7 P.M.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen need to get something going on offense this week after two tough games on that side of the ball. Although they were shut out by Malden Catholic a week ago, they moved the ball better but could not string enough plays together in the opponent’s territory.
Gloucester is still searching for an identity on this side of the ball. The run game up the middle with Caleb DeCoste, plays on the edge with Frank DeSisto and Aidan Cornetta and quarterback Nick Carey’s passing attack have all had their moments. Not one aspect of the offense, however, has separated itself from the rest.
Gloucester will again be mixing in the run and pass looks against a Swampscott team that may be more known for its offense but has a stout defense as well. Gloucester must sustain drives consistently to stay in this one.
When Swampscott has the ball: Swampscott’s vaunted spread offense features a balanced attack this season. The Big Blue have the athletes to make big plays and the toughness to wear out opposing defense so Gloucester will have to be ready for everything.
Swampscott’s rushing attack has shined in the early going led by Xaviah Bascon and quarterback Cam O’Brien. The two combined to run for just under 200 yards in a dominant win over Lynn English last week. Bascon is one of the most dynamic players in the NEC and he can make plays on runs up the middle and on the edge.
O’Brien is also a more than competent passer who can throw from the pocket and scramble.
Outlook: Gloucester is certainly going to have its hands full on Friday night. The key will be to control the tempo and the clock. If the Fishermen can turn this game into a slow paced grind and keep the Big Blue offense off the field they have a chance. But if there are a heavy dose of three-and-outs it could get out of reach quickly. Gloucester will also need to limit the big plays on defense and make Swampscott drive the length of the field for scores.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (2-0) AT LYNN TECH (0-2), SATURDAY AT MANNING FIELD (2 P.M.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets have been clicking on the offensive side of the ball thanks to a balanced attack and the ability to hit big plays. Quarterback Brennan Twombly has already thrown for seven touchdown passes, four of them to standout receiver A.J. Pallazola. That passing attack has been the team’s bread and butter in the early stages and Lynn Tech must be wary of it.
Although Manchester Essex has not put up huge rushing numbers, the run game has also been productive. It has been a back by committee approach as head coach Joe Grimes has a lot of competent ball carriers at his disposal and he’s used them all. While no single player has broken out for a big game on the ground yet, the Hornets still averaging 6.2 yards per carry and have run for 236 yards this season as opposed to 280 through the air.
When Lynn Tech has the ball: The Tigers have struggled in the early going, scoring 23 points in the first two games, both lopsided defeats. The Tigers can run both spread and power looks but have been forced to the air over the first two games because they have been playing from behind.
While Lynn Tech has athletes, it has struggled to find room for them in the early going.
On the other side of the ball, Manchester Essex has been stellar on defense, allowing just eight points in its first two wins. The Hornets strong tackling abilities should come in handy this week.
Outlook: Manchester Essex looks to be a heavy favorite on paper here. The Hornets are playing great football right now and are looking to add another big Commonwealth Conference win to their playoff resume.
If the Hornets can continue to find balance on the offensive end, they will again put up a big number on the scoreboard.