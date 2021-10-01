We are racing towards the midpoint of the 2021 high school football regular season, and Gloucester is finally getting the chance to open up its Northeastern Conference South slate.
A difficult early season, non-conference schedule was tough on the Fishermen, who enter Friday’s game at Salem with a record of 0-3. Gloucester, however, was very competitive in the NEC South a year ago, posting a 2-1 record, and is hoping for a bounce back game against a Salem team that is sporting a 2-1 record and its first two-game win streak in over three years.
The good news for the Fishermen is that they come into Friday’s game as the much more battle tested team, having played three teams (Hamilton-Wenham, Malden Catholic, Swampscott) with a combined record of 8-1. Salem, on the other hand, has not played the same level of competition through three weeks.
Gloucester takes an 18-game win streak over the Witches into Friday’s game with the last loss coming in 1999.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, has a week off from Commonwealth Conference play, where it sports a 2-0 record, 3-0 overall. The Hornets will be welcoming a non-league foe into Hyland Field on Friday night in Cathedral. The Hornets are establishing themselves as a Division 8 playoff threat and are looking to ring up their fourth straight win to start the season against a fellow Division 8 opponent.
Here’s what to expect from each contest on Friday night.
GLOUCESTER (0-3) VS. SALEM (2-1), FRIDAY AT BERTRAM FIELD (7 P.M.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen have scored 14 points over three games and are looking to finally get the ball moving on Friday night in Salem. Last week, turnovers were a big issue as three lost fumbles and an interception led to a lopsided defeat where Gloucester never really got off the ground on offense.
The Fishermen will need to establish the run game on the road Friday night as Salem has some talented skill players they will want to keep on the defensive side of the ball. If Gloucester can establish the run game it will not only open up the rest of the offense, it will wear down the defense and keep its own defense off the field.
Despite a really tough week on the offensive side of the ball last week, Gloucester’s offensive line was blocking well early on. Unfortunately, Swampscott has an excellent defense and tackled well at the point of attack. If the Fishermen can block like that to open up this week’s game, it will lead to points on the scoreboard.
On defense, Salem has been on a roll lately allowing six points in each of its last two wins over Martha’s Vineyard (8-6) and Greater Lawrence (24-6). The Witches have been strong at the point of attack and have shut down the run game in both contests.
When Salem has the ball: The Witches like to run out of the spread and Jariel DelValle is their go-to player. DelValle had 145 yards and a score in last week’s win and he’s been the focal point of the offense in the early stages of the season. Quarterback Mike Ready has also been productive and his a rushing and passing threat. Del Valle is his favorite target in the passing game.
The Gloucester defense has been a bit uneven in three weeks. The Fishermen looked great on that side of the ball in the opener against Hamilton-Wenham but had trouble with the superior athletes on Malden Catholic and Swampscott in the last two weeks. Gloucester had trouble tackling Swampscott’s shifty backs and receivers a week ago but was not put in a good position by the offense with four short fields all leading to touchdowns.
If the Fishermen can contain DelValle they will be in great shape.
Outlook: This is a game where the two teams can not be judged by their records as Gloucester has played very good teams in the early going while Salem has beaten teams it should have beaten. With that said, the Witches enter Friday’s game with momentum and confidence. It will be key for Gloucester to get off to a strong start to slow down some of that momentum.
The Fishermen have not gotten off to the start they were hoping for this season, but they can prove that they learned from the difficult matchups in the first three weeks by taking care of business in their conference opener. Gloucester has a real opportunity to earn its first win of the season this week, if it cleans up the turnovers and tackles better on Friday night it should be able to get it.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (3-0) VS. CATHEDRAL (2-0), FRIDAY AT HYLAND FIELD (7 P.M.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets have been rolling on offense this season, averaging over 30 points per game in three straight wins. The passing attack has been the bread-and-butter for Manchester Essex with quarterback Brennan Twombly tossing nine touchdown passes already this season and receiver A.J. Pallazola has been shredding secondaries as one of the area’s most explosive talents.
That passing game, out of the pistol formation, opens up the run game for a number of backs. The Hornets have shared the wealth in the run game and it has kept defenses on their toes having to respect and account for every skill position player on the field.
The Cathedral defense is also off to a strong start, allowing a combined 12 points in two wins. The Panthers, however, have not faced an offense like Manchester Essex yet and will be tested for the first time this season.
When Cathedral has the ball: The Panthers also bring a high flying offense into Friday night’s contest as they have scored 79 points in wins over Roxbury Prep and Atlantis Charter.
Cathedral runs the spread and is primarily a running team that really spreads the ball around. Tyqueo James, Kyree Egerton and Emmanuel Pires share the rushing load with James off to a really strong start. Quarterback Manny Santiago is also involved in the run game, which opens up his passing attack as well.
The Manchester Essex defense made some nice adjustments in a win over Lynn Tech a week ago, dominating play in the second half en route to a 32-22 win. The Hornets will see another run heavy attack from the spread this week and will be looking to win the physical battle once again.
Outlook: This is a battle between two high flying offenses so expect his one to be decided on the defensive side of the ball. Whichever team does a better job getting off the field and containing the athletes on the other end will win. Special teams will also be a factor as the Hornets showed last week that a strong return game can really shift momentum in their favor.
That’s certainly easier said than done on both ends of the field. Expect an exciting game where the offensive and defensive lines will be the key. Whichever team wins the battle in the trenches will leave Hyland Field with an important victory.