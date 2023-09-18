BOYS SOCCER
Rockport 2, Salem Academy 1: The Vikings come in with another win with goals scored by Charlie Donato, Eddie Merz and a game-winner by Atticus Anderson. It was a hard-fought game under poor field conditions, but Rockport got the job done with great defensive efforts by Jack Trupiano, and some spectacular goaltending by Zakaraya Boufi.
Manchester Essex 8, Nashoba Tech 1: The Hornets (2-1-2) picked up a convincing win, using some crisp passing on the ground from their outside backs to their attacking players to light up the scoreboard. Sam Bothwell had a hat trick with three assists to lead the charge while Ali Erdogan turned in a great defensive game and added two goals and an assist. Finn Birkeland added two goals, Chase Koeplin had some great passes including an assist, and senior center middie Sam Porter had the goal of the game on a boot from about 25 yards out.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rockport 4, Salem Academy 0: The Vikings came out on top with goals scored by Zoey Parker, Ali Spencer, Ella Silver and Bezzie Strong. Spencer, Lauren O’Connor and Parker each recorded assists, with goalie Gabby Lucido making some great saves in net.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Manchester Essex 24, Amesbury 32: Finn O’Hara was the overall winner in 17:12 for the Hornets.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Amesbury 27, Manchester Essex 28: The Hornets lost a close conference meet over the weekend.