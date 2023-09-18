Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 59F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.