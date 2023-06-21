The pretenders have been filtered out of the field and only the contenders remain in the Men’s Seine Boat Division after Wednesday’s elimination races.
Seven crews entered the field and three crews emerged victorious to advance to Saturday’s qualifying race. Former multiple time champs Kaos and the Merger will join Saturday newcomer Power Yoga after resounding wins in Wednesday’s three elimination heats.
Kaos, led by coxswain Joe Novello, was the first crew to claim victory on Wednesday in a three-boat heat against Liquid 128 and 5-hole. The former multiple time champs, who have not won since 2013 but were in the championship Sunday field a year ago, used a big start to open up an early lead and they never looked back.
Kaos was the first one to the flag by a lengthy margin and continued to open up the lead and cruised into the beach with a time of 10:05 on the one-mile course, well ahead of runner-up Liquid 128.
The second heat was the most anticipated head of the afternoon with 2017 and 2019 champ the Merger, led by coxswain Vito Giacalone, taking on Danger zone, a Saturday qualifier a year ago led by coxswain Andy Orlando. The former two-time champs took an early lead and extended it throughout, finishing with the fastest time of the day at 9:48 and the fastest time to the pin, which sits a half mile off of Pavilion Beach, by 15 seconds at 4:35.
The Merger was able to put it in cruise control on the way back for the dominant win.
The third heat saw Power Yoga take on another new crew in the Cut. Power Yoga also took an early lead and essentially put the race away by the time they reached the flag, coasting home in a time of 10:04.
With Wednesday’s races in the books the weekend slate of races is set. The championship races kick off on Friday afternoon with the Women’s Final as two-time defending champion Backlash takes on former four-time champion Rowgue and championship Friday newcomer Cape Ann PowOar at Pavilion Beach (4:45 p.m.).
On Saturday Kaos, the Merger and Power Yoga will race in the Men’s Qualifying heat (4:45 p.m.) with the top two finishers advancing to Sunday’s final against 2022 champ ZFG (4:45 p.m.).