SOFTBALL
Rockport 5, Everett 1: Kelsea Anderson struck out a career high 17 and the Vikings remained unbeaten at 4-0. Kylie Wheat drove in all five runs on three hits with a 3-run homer in the mix. Karlee Lorden and Lily Christopher chipped in hits.
BASEBALL
Manchester Essex 8, Rockport 1: Saturday, the Hornets remained unbeaten on the year at 3-0 with a Cape Ann League opening victory.
BOYS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 3, Swampscott 2: John Pope won at first singles, 6-0, 6-1 while Roemer DeWitt prevailed at third singles, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5. The second doubles team of Owen Bappe and Nate Tyler wrapped up the win, 6-1, 6-1.
Gloucester 4 Rockport 1: The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0 with Fridays road win while Rockport falls to 1-2.
Gloucester wins came from Andry Payano-Sosa at No. 2 singles, Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Cameron Widtfeldt and Drew White and the No. 2 doubles team of Noah Willett and Nate Oaks. Ed Merz was victorious for Rockport at No. 1 singles.