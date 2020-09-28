Welcome to (the real) New England, Cam

FOXBOROUGH – Welcome to New England, Cam Newton.
I realize, most of these well-wishing stories to the new Patriots quarterback were written several weeks ago.
But I’m welcoming him to the real New England. The cynical, spoiled rotten, only-happy-at-duck-boat-parades New England.
A week ago he was lauded in a loss, which probably won’t happen ever again around here. And then Sunday, the critics were out (Twitter wasn’t nice) when he won big, like the 36-20 drubbing of the not-ready-for-prime-time Las Vegas Raiders.
In fact, this is more like it’s supposed to be, without the actual Gillette Stadium boo-birds.
Expectations have changed around here. Because of Cam.
Honestly, what we witnessed out of the 6-foot-5, 265-pound quarterback and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon is what we expected a few weeks ago.
Ugly football.
We expected a defense that would be searching for an identity. We expected, even with an MVP plaque in his trophy case, a semi-confused quarterback still figuring out, well, the Patriots version of calculus.
But everything has changed. Cam changed it. Cam, some people even surmised, was playing better than Tom “You Know Who.”
As for the disjointed game and win, go back to the first line of my story: Welcome to New England, Cam.
This was a Bill Belichick dream game. He said it a few times afterward, “I’m proud of my team, the way it competed.”
A Belichick dream game centers around tough, ball-control, stopping the run, field position and special teams. Oh yeah, and some plays by the quarterback.
The 19 years of “You Know Who,” at least the decade from 2007 to 2017, was not from the Belichick Book of Football. Too much emphasis on the quarterback, which means control of the team.
While Cam’s name has been floated foolishly in the MVP discussion -- foolish because the season before Sunday’s game was 12.5 percent complete -- Belichick did not bring him here to win an individual honor, at least during the regular season.
Belichick wants only to win.
What we’ve seen from Cam is three different versions: The elite runner, the elite passer and on yesterday, the average dude.
But average is OK. His incredible passing performance in Seattle was, in the end, a loss. The last play of that game was not a smart play, running inside, into a lineman when there was big room outside for an easy score ... and win. Remember, in New England, really all of Boston, it’s all about winning.
Belichick and the Patriots started this mentality nearly 20 years ago. We, as a region, seemed more concerned about All-Star teams and MVP trophies.
Cam appears to be all-in.
“That’s what we want to do, put defenses in fits, with so many ways to beat you,” said Cam, referring to the running game making up for the passing attack this week after it was reversed last Sunday night in Seattle.
“We have a plethora of schemes,” Cam said. “We can run down hill, run on the edge ... It doesn’t matter.”
Nope, it doesn’t.
Despite Cam’s so-so performance -- his mediocre stats (17-for-28, 162 yards, 1 TD, 1 int.) and forcing a few too many balls -- Belichick went out of his way to compliment his quarterback’s “managing” of the running game.
“Cam did an excellent job of managing the running game,” said Belichick. “There were a couple of plays that he got us out of or got us into that ... gave us an advantage on the play.”
Sorry. I’ve been to a few hundred Belichick’s post-game press briefings and I never heard Brady’s managing of the running game. I’m not saying it didn’t happen, I just don’t remember it.
Even in some struggles this Cam-Patriots, really Cam-Belichick marriage, seems to be gaining strength.
Cam has gone out of his way to be part of the group, as in the team. He has nicknames for everybody, including Burkie (Raiders game MVP Rex Burkhead) and his new center, Smokin’ Joe (David Andrews replacement Joe Thuney). He has handshakes with each of his receivers. It really seems real.
Those relationships had better be strong because there are more hills to climb in this relationship ... and fall on. I see a big hill in Kansas City next Sunday afternoon.
But Cam, warts and all, is the Patriots quarterback. And quite frankly, I don’t know if anyone, with this group, could be any better.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.