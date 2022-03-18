What a ride the last three-plus months have been for the Gloucester boys hockey program and its supporters.
Simply put, the Fishermen were expected to be good in 2021-22, very good. With the vast majority of its core returning from the abbreviated 2021 season, the Fishermen had experience to go along with the talent.
It’s one thing to have a lot of talent, it’s another thing to put it all together and live up to the hype. Gloucester did just that and did it with an exclamation point. The team finished with a record of 19-5 and made it all the way to the Division 2 Semifinals for just the fourth time in program history.
The high end talent came through as the Fishermen were one of the most entertaining, and best teams to lace up the skates in the entire state of Massachusetts.
The team had a roster stock full of elite players that produced highlight reel play, wowing fans with some of the most filthy goals you will see from high school kids on what seemed like a nightly basis this winter. Gloucester also had the intangible to go with its its talent as it had a knack for coming through in the clutch and playing at their best when the moment called for it.
If that weren’t enough, the Fishermen also had a coaching staff that maximized that talented, turning a group of skilled hockey players into a juggernaut that played like a true team and could not be slowed down.
“This was an incredible team that played some great hockey and I think the city really responded to that,” Geary said. “Gloucester and Gloucester High School got a look at a team that was all in. Energetic, fun to watch and they play the game the right way. This team was special and it goes beyond just their talent.”
The last two winters seasons have been rough for local athletes all over the state. The 2021 season was an abbreviated season with COVID-19 restrictions forcing schools to play a half season within the conference only and no state tournament. Even the 2021-2022 season got off to a rocky start as COVID remained an issue early in the season and crowd restrictions were implemented.
Gloucester was itching for a team to root hard for, and Geary’s squad gave them just what they were looking for. Once spectator limits were lifted the fans began to show up in droves, and the kids put on one heck of a show for them.
The atmosphere at Talbot Rink was simply electric, and the intensity ramped up for a memorable State Tournament run. For the first time, the MIAA State Hockey Tournament saw the higher-seeded team host postseason games until the Semifinal Round. As the No. 2 seed, that means the Fishermen got to host as many as three games in the State Tournament if they lived up to their seed, which they did.
Gloucester went 3-0 at Talbot Rink, all three games were sellout crowds of 1,600 screaming fans. The Talbot Rink has not seen an atmosphere like the one in 2022 since the mid-2000’s when the team was consistently contending in Division 2 North.
The Fishermen had a flare for the dramatics in two of those postseason wins, a 6-4 nail-biter over Marblehead in the Second Round. In that contest Gloucester expertly held off a late push from a tough as nails Headers squad.
The most memorable game of the playoffs had to be the 6-4 win over Norwood in the Quarterfinals, which sent Gloucester to its first State Semifinal since 2006. The Quarterfinal contest was particularly intense and ended in some controversy as a whistle from the crowd saw players on the ice stop playing with senior captain Jack Costanzo playing on and scoring the go-ahead goal on a breakaway.
The sight of Costanzo, who completed a hat trick on the goal, gliding down the boards in front of the Talbot Rink crowd after the goal with the home fans showering him with hats was an all time memorable sight at “The Tank”. Costanzo iced the contest with an empty net goal in the final minute and the roar of the crowd nearly blew the roof off of the building it was so loud. He also had a highlight reel goal in the second period, playing the puck between his legs to get past a Norwood defenseman and scored on the ensuing shot. Video of the goal went viral on social media and was as jaw dropping an individual effort one will see at the high school level.
The Talbot Rink atmosphere in the postseason was second to none this winter, and Gloucester made the most of it, relishing in the moment and using the crowd to build momentum.
The reason this Gloucester team was so captivating was its style of play. Under the tutelage of two of Gloucester’s most prolific offensive players from the 1980’s, Geary and assistant coach Matt Muniz, the team had one of the best offensive seasons in program history this winter.
Gloucester’s 138 goals were in 24 games second most in program history behind on the 1994-95 team, which scored 178 goals in a 23 game season.
You want eye popping individual stats, Gloucester had them with three players scoring more than 50 points this season. Sophomore Emerson Marshall’s 72 points are the third most in a single season in program history and he became just the second player to reach 40-goals in a season, joining Mikko Saarni, who scored 49 in the aforementioned 94-95 campaign. Costanzo finished up one of the most prolific offensive careers in program history with 175 career points, good for this all time in program history behind on Mario Orlando (221 points) and Darrell Seppala (215). Costanzo had 64 points this season on 32 goals and 32 assists. Sophomore Brett Cunningham also reached the 50-point mark, with 17 goals and 34 assists on the season, establishing himself as an elite talent with a breakout season.
Prior to this season, Gloucester did not have a 60 point scorer since the 1997-98 campaign, where Paul Muniz scored 66. Gloucester had two this winter.
The 2021-22 campaign marks just the second time in program history where the team featured three players with more than 50-points on the season, once again joining the 94-95 squad.
On top of that, Colby Jewell scored more than 30-points this season and was an All-Star two-way player while both Joseph Orlando and Jack Delaney were point per game guys.
The 2022 season may not have produced a state championship, but it is a season that will be remembered for a long time to come.