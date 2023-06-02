Friday's Division 3 Softball Round of 32 contest between No. 13 Gloucester and No. 20 Medfield was an offense lover's dream. The Fishermen and Warriors combined for 27 runs on 24 hits with competitive at bats coming up and down both lineups.
In the end, the host Fishermen never trailed in a 15-12 win at Gloucester High School.
"There were a lot of good at bats and big hits from both teams," Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello said. "The difference in the game was our baserunning and we made a few more plays in the field. The message all week was keep the pressure on. I couldn't be happier with the way we executed on the bases."
Gloucester's strong baserunning was on display right away in a four-run bottom of the first inning rally where the first five batters got on base, four of them coming around to score.
Ava Paone led off the game being hit by a pitch, she then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before Chloe deGaspe Beaubien walked. deGaspe Beaubien then got caught up between first and second allowing Paone to score on the double steal play for a 1-0 lead. deGaspe Beaubien was safe on the play and then came around to score on an Ashlee Aiello single. Emma Carraphichosa and Jenna Connelly followed with RBI singles for a 4-0 edge after one inning of play.
Momentum, however, eventually turned in Medfield's favor. The teams traded off runs with No. 20 Medfield (10-9) scoring in the second and No. 13 Gloucester (14-7) adding to the lead in the fourth when Laila Ciaramitaro laced a single and came all the way around to score when the ball got through the outfield for a 5-1 edge.
The Warriors would go on to tie the score with four runs in the fourth, sparking a wild finish to the game where the teams combined to score 21 runs over the final two-and-a-half innings. Two RBI hits from Lindsay Barrett and Ashley Fessenden made it 5-5 in the middle of the fifth inning.
Medfield's momentum was short-lived as Gloucester immediately responded with seven runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.
Paone had a two RBI single while Carrapichosa and Tasara Frontiero delivered RBI hits. Gloucester's aggressive baserunning was also on display as Dylan Gaetano got out of a pickle between third and home to score, Connelly scored on a double steal and Carrapichosa scored on a throwing error forced by Aiello's aggressive baserunning to take a 12-5 lead.
"I was really proud of the way they responded (in the fifth)," Aiello said. "They hung in there when things got tough and made enough plays to win."
Medfield was not done making thing interesting, but the Fishermen always had a response. The Warriors got three more in the sixth to cut the deficit to 12-8 before Gloucester responded with three more in the bottom of the frame with Laila Ciaramitaro and Serina Russo knocking in the runs.
Medfield got four in the seventh and put the tying run at the plate, but a grounder to Ciaramitaro at third base ended the threat and gave Gloucester a 15-12 win.
Carrapichosa had three hits and two RBIs to lead the offense while Connelly had three hits and drove in a run. Aiello and Frontiero had two hits each with Ciaramitaro scoring three runs and Paone delivering a hit and two RBIs.
Gloucester (14-7) now advances to the Round of 16, where its opponent is still unknown. No. 29 Fitchburg hosts No. 36 Dennis-Yarmouth in Preliminary Round action on Saturday with the winner going to No. 4 Norton on Monday. The winner of Monday's Round of 32 contest will play Gloucester in the Round of 16, date time and location TBA.
Division 3 Round of 32
No. 13 Gloucester 15, No. 20 Medfield 12
Medfield 010 043 4| 12
Gloucester 400 173 x| 15
M: Lyons, SS, 4-0-1; Coletti, 2B, 2-3-1; Ka. Larkin, 1B/P, 4-2-3; Ke. Larkin, C, 5-2-3; Baacke, 3B, 2-1-1; Iovino, DH, 4-1-0; Barrett, CF, 4-2-3; Fessenden, LF, 4-0-2; Seitz, RF, 2-0-0; Currie, PH, 0-1-0. Totals, 31-12-14.
G: Paone, 2B, 3-2-1; deGaspe Beaubien, C, 3-1-0; Aiello, P, 3-1-2; Carrapichosa, SS, 4-3-3; Connelly, RF, 4-2-3; Ciaramitaro, 3B, 3-3-1; Russo, 1B, 3-1-0; Mineo, LF, 2-0-0; Gaetano, PH/PR, 0-2-0. Totals, 25-15-10.
RBI: M, Bartlett 5, Baacke 2, Fessenden 2, Lyons, Coletti. G, Paone 2, Carrapichosa 2, Aiello, Connelly, Frontiero, Russo.
WP, Aiello, LP, Hunt.