Will Cahill possesses more than enough talent to be a standout competitive in both sports he competes in; golf and baseball. The senior, however, also has the drive to improve and the competitiveness that saw him take his game to the next level in both sports during the 2021-22 season.
Cahill was an All Conference performer in the fall and an All-Star performer in the spring and his ability to lead both teams makes him Rockport’s Male Athlete of the Year.
“He was always working on his game to get better,” Rockport golf coach Larry Burnham said. “An intelligent player who would assess the risk and reward on every shot.”
Cahill’s ability to think his way through the golf course, and execute just about every kind of shot, made him a first team All CAL selection on the links last fall. The senior captain helped lead Rockport to its second straight Cape Ann League Baker Division title as his all around game made him one of the most consistent players in the league.
There is really no weakness to be found in Cahill’s golf game. He hits it straight off the tee, can hit greens in regulation from the fairway and never gives away strokes around and on the greens. He stepped up his play in the postseason as he was the team’s leading scorer in the Division 3 State Championship Tournament, which Rockport qualified for after finishing in the top three at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
Cahill’s cerebral approach to sports also helped his play on the baseball diamond. As Rockport’s starting catcher, Cahill had command of the diamond from behind the plate and was the team’s leader on the field.
One of the best defensive catchers in the CAL, Cahill could block balls in the dirt and had the throwing arm to keep baserunners at bay to help out his pitching staff.
At the plate he was also a consistent commodity, leading Rockport in RBIs on the season as a key middle of the order bat. His ability to put the bat on the ball put serious pressure on the opposing defense as he struck out only four times all season to go along with a batting average hovering around .300.
Just as it was on the golf course, his work ethic and drive once again set him apart from his peers.
“He brought great leadership and confidence throughout the season,” Rockport baseball coach Kyle Nelson said. “His willingness to improve on every part of his game, even while succeeding, allowed him to take his game to the next level.”