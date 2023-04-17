Running the Boston Marathon has always been in the back of Tookie Wilson’s mind.
The Wenham native, Phillips Academy alum and 2022 Tufts University graduate was always a big time athlete, playing high school and college soccer, and wanted to challenge herself in a different way athletically.
“(The Boston Marathon) has always been a bucket list item for me,” Wilson said. “I’m living in Boston this year so what a better time to run. It’s a good opportunity to stay in shape and raise funds for a good cause.”
Wilson, 23, will be in the field on Monday morning in the 2023 Boston Marathon, which will be her first marathon. She will be running to raise funds for Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wilson, who grew up on her grandparents dairy farm in Wenham doing outdoor activities and athletic events at a young age, has ties to the Gloucester hospital as her brother Harrison is an emergency room technician at the hospital. She would frequently drive to his shifts at the hospital. She also spent a lot of time in Gloucester boating and at Good Harbor Beach.
It was the sense of community at Addison Gilbert Hospital that her brother often speaks of that motivated her to raise funds along with the care her family received whenever it needed to make a trip to AGH while boating or beaching in Gloucester.
“The first-class care (at Addison Gilbert) and commitment to community across Cape Ann inspires my fundraising,” Wilson said. “My brother is really close with all of his co-workers and I’m so happy to get the chance to raise awareness for the great care they provide. It’s always nice knowing the great care the local hospital provides. Plus I’ve always been into running, so it’s the chance to kill two birds with one stone.”
After Wilson’s application to compete in the 2023 Boston Marathon was approved, her fundraising efforts began with emails to friends and family. The fundraising efforts have given her the chance to re-connect with some old friends and former soccer teammates, including some whom she greeted at the finish line of last year’s Boston Marathon. Ramboll Group also matched Wilson’s fundraising efforts.
“The fundraising efforts have been really fun,” Wilson said. “It has been great to have the chance to reconnect with some of my old teammates and knowing I have such a supportive family and friend group. It’s really motivating.”
She has met her fundraising goal of $8,500 and is continuing to accept donations at https://www.givengain.com/ap/tookie-wilson-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health/#timeline.
In addition to the rigorous fundraising efforts, Wilson also had to put in a lot of time training for the 26.2 mile race, which is also known as one of the world’s most difficult marathons thanks to its abundance of hills and potentially unpredictable April weather. The forecast this year is calling for scattered rain and temperatures in the 50’s. She will be competing as one of 82 runners for Team Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Training started in December and began to ramp up around Martin Luther King Day with a 14-mile run in the snow. Her training has seen her run distances as much as 20 miles as she has been working out with a group called Heartbreak team based out of Newton that has workouts on parts of the actual racecourse.
The training is where Wilson’s athletic prowess has come into play. Already a well conditioned soccer player, Wilson and her Tufts University teammates would chart their distances in soccer games, which usually saw them run between eight and 10 miles per game.
“I come from a sports background so that mental fortitude and competitiveness has helped with the longer runs,” she said. “Running with a group is always helpful too but when I’m not with the group runs up and down the Charles River have kept my focus. The training is hard but it’s worth it.”
In the last week of preparation, the long distances have tapered off as Wilson is in peak shape for the big run. With thousands of runners set to embark on the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston on Monday morning, Wilson feels she’s ready to go.
“This will be my first time running a marathon distance,” Wilson said. “There’s a nervous excitement right now. Definitely joy at the opportunity and the exuberance and excitement to be able to compete. I’ve never run more than 20 miles so I’m hoping the mental fortitude from playing sports my whole life and the crowds will help me get to the finish.”