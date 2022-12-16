The Gloucester boys basketball team continued its hot start on Friday. The Fishermen pulled away from visiting Swampscott for a 57-45 win at the Smith Field house, their third straight win to open the season.
"It's good to come away with a win and move to 3-0," Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. "We shot the ball pretty well tonight, especially in the second half when we needed to and the defense was there all night."
The Fishermen put the game away early in the fourth quarter. Leading by eight (38-30) heading into the frame, Gloucester put together a 14-2 run in the first five minutes of the quarter to open up a lead as big as 20 points (52-32). Senior captain Ashton Davis sparked the fourth quarter run with seven of his 15 points coming in the fourth.
Nate Montagnino led the Fishermen with 25 points to go along with 19 rebounds. The senior captain was dominant in the paint on both ends of the floor as he also had a pair of blocks.
"That's the way we need Nate to play," Philpott said. "He was great in the first half to get us a lead, that's what we needed from him."
After a nip and tuck first quarter the Fishermen took command with a 13-4 edge in the second half for a 28-16 lead at the break. Swampscott was cold from the field in the second quarter with just one field goal and a five-minute scoring drought to open the frame.
The Fishermen had their chances to open it up in the third, but Swampscott forced a rash of turnovers to stay within three possessions at the end of the frame.
"The turnovers hurt us again," Philpott said. "This was a game we really had the chance to put away a lot earlier than we did. That was something we cleaned up in our last game but they came back again tonight."
Gloucester now has a two week break and does not return to action until Friday, December 30 at Manchester Essex (12 p.m.).
"We get a little break to re-charge now," Philpott said. "It will give us a chance to work on some things. We've played ourselves into a good spot heading into the break."
Gloucester 57, Swampscott 45
at Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Swampscott 12;4;14;15 |45
Gloucester 15;13;10;19 |57
S: Liam Wales, 5-5-17; Connor Chiarello, 3-2-8; Jake Collins 3-0-7; Riad Benagour 3-1-7; Max Brodsky, 2-1-5; Savaughn Pearson 0-1-1.
G: Nate Montagnino 9-7-25; Ashton Davis, 5-1-15; Adam Borowick, 2-0-5; Charles Amero, 2-0-4; Brady Sullivan, 1-0-3; Dante Aiello 0-2-2; Anders Littman 1-0-2; Ryan Madruga 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: S, Wales 2, Collins; G, Davis 4, Borowick, Sullivan.
Halftime: 28-16 Gloucester