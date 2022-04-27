The Manchester Essex boys tennis team rolled to the win on Wednesday at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts, taking down Amesbury in Cape Ann League Baker Division action by a score of 4-1.
With the victory, the Hornets improve to 5-2 on the season, getting back into the win column after a loss to Newburyport on Monday.
The Hornets were paced by strong singles play to clinch the win as John Pope was victorious at the No. 1 spot with Jack Cummins and Charlie Virden picking up the wins at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.
Manchester Essex, which is 4-1 in the CAL, 3-0 in the Baker Division, hosts North Reading on Monday (3:30 p.m.).