Winter Sports MVP
Shea Furse
Manchester Essex Swim
Furse finished up her high school swim career with the greatest swim season in Manchester Essex history. Furse swept the 200 and 500 freestyle at the Cape Ann League, North Sectional and Division 2 State Meets. If that weren’t impressive enough, the senior set a meet record in both events at the CAL and Sectional Meets while setting a meet record in the 200 at the State Meet.
Furse was named the Cape Ann League Swimmer of the Year for her success this winter and will be swimming at the University of Georgia next year.
Natalie Aiello
Gloucester Track
A jack of all trades competitor, the senior was a big point scorer in multiple track and field events this winter. Aiello was a first team All Northeastern Conference selection for her overall work over multiple events. She finished second in the long jump at the Northeastern Conference Meet and turned in a sixth place finish in the 300m. She was also a key point scorer in other sprint and relay events for the Fishermen.
Willow Barry
Gloucester Swim
Barry was a versatile swimmer for the Fishermen this winter as she could score points in multiple strokes at multiple distances. The Northeastern Conference All-Stars best event was the 100-backstroke, where she turned in a top five finish at the Conference Meet. Barry also competed at the State Meet in a relay event.
Ella Costa
Gloucester Hockey
A puck moving defenseman, Costa was one of Gloucester’s most valuable two-way players this winter. The sophomore was strong in her own end and a threat to score from the point and on the rush as she was among the team leaders with eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) on the season. Costa’s two-way play earned her a Northeast Hockey League All-Star nod.
Emma Fitzgerald
Manchester Essex Basketball
The senior was a big post presence for the Hornets this winter, earning a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team. Fitzgerald’s length was an issue for just about every defense as she is a strong rebounder that is great on second chance opportunities. Her athleticism also lets her take players off the dribble making her really difficult to defense. She was second on Cape Ann with 11.3 points per game and first on her team.
Bella Goulart
Gloucester Basketball
The sophomore was a defensive standout for Gloucester that thrived at doing the dirty work in the paint on both ends of the floor. Goulart was Gloucester’s leading rebounder thanks to her strength and positioning inside. She was also third on the team in scoring and earned a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team this winter.
Megan Graeter
Manchester Essex Swim
Another versatile swimmer that can compete in multiple events, Graeter reached the medal stand three times at the CAL Meet en route to an All-Star nod. Graeter was the runner-up in the 100-freestyle and a medalist in the 100-backstroke. She also picked up a CAL title and competed in the State Meet in a relay event.
Caroline MacKinnon
Manchester Essex Track
MacKinnon was one of the state’s best 600m runners this winter. The junior finished second in the event at the CAL Meet and then followed it up with a second place finish at the Division 5 Meet. She was the lone Hornet to compete at the All State Meet and earned a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team.
Caroline McKay
Gloucester Swim
McKay polished off a standout high school career as a Northeastern Conference champion and a state qualifier. McKay was the fastest swimmer in the NEC in the 50-freestyle, earning an All Conference nod for the first place finish in the event at the Conference Meet. She went on to finish second at the North Sectional in the 50-freestyle and fifth at the Division 2 State Meet.
Brooke McNiff
Gloucester Hockey
A smooth skating defenseman that is just as potent in the offensive end as she is the defensive end, the sophomore led the Fishermen in scoring this season with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists). McNiff was great with the puck on her stick as she could lead the rush and her ice vision made her one of the team’s best passers. McNiff was a Northeastern Hockey League All-Star this winter for her play in all three zones.
Darcy Muller
Gloucester Track
The senior missed most of the dual meet season with an injury suffered late in the fall soccer season, but that didn’t stop her from establishing herself as one of the NEC’s top sprinters. Muller was a Northeastern Conference All-Star selection after picking up a second place finish in the 300m at the Conference Meet. She went on to compete in that event at the Division 4 State Meet as well.
Morgan Pennimpede
Gloucester Wrestling
The sophomore faced a tough task every match in the dual meet season as almost all of her matches were against boys. That didn’t stop Pennimpede from picking up nine wins over the boys during the regular season. In the postseason, Pennimpede got to compete against girls in the Girls State Tournament, and she proved to be one of the elite in her division at her weight class, turning in a third place finish.
Kylie Schrock
Rockport Basketball
Schrock finished off one of the most prolific careers in Rockport basketball history this winter. A varsity starter since she was a seventh grader, Schrock led the Vikings in scoring for the fifth straight season this winter as she was second on the North Shore with over 23 points per game and finished her career with over 1,500 points. She scored a career-high 43-points in a win over Matignon, a game where the opponent scored only 42.