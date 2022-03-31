Winter Sports Co-MVP- Jack Costanzo
Gloucester Hockey
Costanzo finished off one of the most illustrious careers in program history with the 2022 Northeastern Conference MVP Award. Costanzo lit up opposing defenses with his superior skating ability and blistering wrist shot, finishing with 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists. Costanzo was a highlight waiting to happen this season with his most memorable goal coming in a four-goal outburst against Norwood. Video of the goal went viral on social media and was even mentioned on ABC’s National broadcast with NHL Hall of Fame forward Mark Messier commenting on the goal.
In his high school career, Costanzo is third all time in points in program history with 175. His 87 career goals are third all time and 88 career assists fourth all time.
Winter Sports Co-MVP- Emerson Marshall
Gloucester Hockey
The sophomore turned in one of the best offensive seasons in program history this winter with an incredible 72 points, good for third all time in a single season in program history. Marshall became just the second player in program history to reach 40 goals in a single season and he complemented it with 32 assists. Marshall’s combination of speed, strength and an incredibly efficient shot saw him score, and set up, goals in every way imaginable. The First team All NEC selection was just as likely to snipe a corner as he was to score a gritty goal in close.
He also had a knack for scoring clutch goals, with a pair of overtime winners on the season and several more game-winning-goals.
Marshall and Costanzo took Gloucester hockey to another level this winter as their 136 combined points are second most in a single season in program history. Their ability to play on separate lines and form two unstoppable units left opponents searching for answers.
Aiden Arnold
Rockport Hockey
The senior was an All-Star defenseman as a sophomore and turned himself into an All-Star forward as a senior. Arnold led Rockport in scoring with 19 points and a team-best 11 goals. The captain anchored Rockport’s top line and was a consistent commodity that can cycle the puck in the offensive zone and score on the rush with his speed. Arnold was a CAL All-Star this season in helping the Vikings reach the Division 4 State Tournament.
Daniel Beaton
Gloucester Wrestling
The senior captain had one of the best individual seasons in program history on one of the best Gloucester wrestling teams in program history. Competing at 132-pounds, Beaton won the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament. He continued to dominate at the state level by winning the Division 3 North Sectional and Division 3 State Tournaments. Beaton, who also picked up 100 career wins this winter, became the second wrestler in program history to win a State Title.
Jackson Cody
Gloucester Wrestling
Only an eighth grader, Cody quickly established himself as one of the elite wrestlers in the conference. Cody won the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament at 106 pounds, earning All Conference honors. He then finished third at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, the best finish in program history for an eighth grader, and went on to finish seventh at the Division 3 State Meet.
Andrew Coelho
Gloucester Track
The Gloucester Times Fall Sports MVP for his prowess on the soccer field, Coelho is also one of the state’s best middle distance runners. The senior won the Northeastern Conference 600m crown, earning All Conference honors. He then went on to earn a spot in the All-State Meet after finishing third in the 600m at the Division 4 State Meet.
Jack Crompton
Rockport Hockey
The junior goalie had a breakout season this winter, turning himself into one of the team’s biggest strengths. Crompton is a bit undersized at the position, but he more than makes up for it with cat-like reflexes and picture perfect positioning to the shooter in all situations. The Vikings leaned on Crompton a lot this season and he rewarded them with stellar play night in and night out, which helped them reach the Division 4 State Tournament.
Brett Cunningham
Gloucester Hockey
The breakout player of the winter season, Cunningham turned into a bona fide star this season in becoming just the fourth player in the last 20 years to reach 50 points in a season. Cunningham had 51 points on the year thanks to a North Shore leading 33 assists and 18 goals. The Northeastern Conference All-Stars precision passing helped set up countless scoring chances and he can also finish with the best of them.
Cade Furse
Manchester Essex Basketball
The sophomore has one of the smoothest jump shots you will see as he can score points in bunches thanks to his three-point shooting prowess. The first team All Cape Ann League selection led the Hornets with 17.6 points per game this fall and was the area’s leader in three-pointers made with over 60 shots drained from beyond the arc. Furse can also put the ball on the floor and run in transition, making him a matchup problem for the opposition.
Colby Jewell
Gloucester Hockey
One of Gloucester’s most complete and physical players, Jewell was able to contribute greatly in all three zones this winter. The sophomore and NEC All-Star packed an elite scoring punch with 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists on the season thanks to his skating and shooting ability. Jewell was also called upon to play a lot of defense this season and he thrived in that role as well.
Jack Newton
Manchester Essex Track
A standout in both track and field events, Newton was the highest scoring athlete for the Hornets this winter. At the CAL Meet, Newton scored all of his teams points by reaching the medal stand in the 1,000m and the long jump. He followed that up with a trip to the medal stand in the 1,000m at the Division 5 Meet, placing seventh.
Zach Oliver
Gloucester Basketball
The senior led the Fishermen in scoring for the second season in a row, averaging 14.6 points per night. Oliver was a complete player for the Fishermen on both ends of the floor. Offensively he is great at getting into the lane and either finishing around the basket or drawing the foul. He is also a potent three-point shooter and a versatile defender that is a strong rebounder for a guard.
A.J. Pallazola
Manchester Essex Basketball
The senior captain made the Hornets go this winter as the starting point guard, and he could break down a defense at any pace. Pallazola, a first team All CAL selection, excelled at getting to the lane and either finishing or dishing to a wide open teammate for a good look. His floor vision made Manchester Essex a tough team to slow down and he was also an elite perimeter defender that created turnovers and ran in transition.
Jakob Parpart
Gloucester Swim
The senior captain was a consistent point scorer for the Fishermen en route to a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team. Parpart could compete in multiple strokes at multiple distances, but his best event was one of the longest, the 500 freestyle. Parpart turned in a fourth place finish at the Northeastern Conference Meet in the event and earned a spot in the North Sectional Meet.
Diego Sanson
Manchester Essex Swim
Sanson was a versatile performer that could score points in multiple events for the Hornets. The Cape Ann League All-Star led the way for Manchester Essex at the League Meet with points in two events. Sanson earned a silver medal in both the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.
Bowen Slingluff
Rockport Basketball
The sharp shooting senior was a threat to score from anywhere on the court this winter en route to a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team. Slingluff’s 13.2 points per game led the Vikings thanks to an elite jump shot and the length to get that shot over good defense. Slingluff can also drive to the basket as his length helps him create quality shots in the lane.
Jayden Toppan
Gloucester Wrestling
The sophomore was a juggernaut at 220-pounds for the Fishermen this winter. Toppan won the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament at his weight class and then proved to be an elite wrestler at the state level as well. Toppan, who was undefeated in dual meet action this winter, then went on to finish second in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and third in the Division 3 State Tournament.
Mike Toppan
Gloucester Wrestling
The sophomore was one of the best 182-pound wrestlers in the state in 2021-22. Toppan was the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League champion at his weight class as he steamrolled the competition. He was dominant again at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, taking home the championship in dominant fashion. He then went on to win the silver medal at the Division 3 State Tournament, earning a spot in the All State Tournament.