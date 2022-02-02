Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.