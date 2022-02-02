Wednesday’s Northeastern Conference Lynch clash between Gloucester and Salem was dubbed a tale of two halves by both head coaches.
The visiting Witches jumped out to a big start, gaining a sizable first half lead. But Gloucester stepped up its game in the second half and closed the gap a bit. In the end, Salem finished strong with good ball movement and opportunistic defense en route to a 57-43 win at the Smith Field House.
“Usually our first half of basketball is really good and that was the case tonight,” said Salem head coach Evie Oquendo, whose team moves to 4-8 with the win. “We came out aggressive and were looking for our shots. We got a little lackadaisical in the second half but did enough to hold them off.”
Gloucester head coach Shaun Goulart was quick to credit his team’s second half performance after a slow start.
“I was super proud of them tonight,” Goulart said. “We’re really working on perseverance and we showed a lot of fight tonight. When you don’t have the wins, that can be tough but they kept battling tonight and cut into the lead after a slow start.”
It was all Witches over the first two quarters of play as the combination of Amayah McConney and Yamilette Guerrero had it going all night with strong ball movement leading to high percentage baskets.
McConney finished the night with a game-high 21 points with Guerrero scoring 15. Ashley Feliz also had a big night with a double-double, scoring 10 points to go with 14 rebounds.
Guerrero and McConney combined to score 17 in the first half, here Salem broke out to a 32-16 advantage. In the second half when Gloucester made a couple runs, McConney delivered several big baskets including a pair of shots to get the lead up to double digits after Gloucester cut it to six and a big three-pointer early in the fourth when Gloucester again got the deficit to single digits.
“That’s our one-two scoring punch,” Oquendo said. “Amayah had a great game offensively. She is usually our defensive leader so it was great to see her knocking down those shots tonight.”
While Salem was ahead comfortably at halftime, Gloucester did not go away quietly. An aggressive defensive effort saw Gloucester get points in transition to cut the deficit to 48-42 late in the third. The Fishermen made a push in the fourth quarter as well, getting to within nine at 50-41 only to see the Witches end the game on a 7-2 run to seal the deal.
Adelyn Richardson was the offensive standout for Gloucester with a team-high 15 points. Bella Goulart and Abby Stauffer each chipped in eight rebounds with Stauffer also scoring six points.
“We showed a lot of mental toughness working well together and making some shots,” Goulart said. “Adelyn had a big game shooting the ball, she had a breakout game and it could be a sign of things to come. and we battled on defense all night. We really made them work for it.”
The teams will be right back in action again on Thursday night against each other, this time at Salem (6:30 p.m.).
Salem 57, Gloucester 43
at Smith Field House, Gloucester
Salem 17 15 11 14| 57
Gloucester 8 8 16 11| 43
Salem: Amayah McConney 8-3-21, Yamilette Guerrero 7-0-15, Ashley Feliz 5-0-10, Leylanni Martinez 2-0-4, Cassadi O’Leary 2-0-5, Princessa Parades 1-0-2.
Gloucester: Adelyn Richardson 4-3-15, Lexi Carollo 3-0-6, Taiya Mano 2-2-6, Abby Stauffer 3-0-6, Gabby Olsen 1-2-4, Bella Goulart 1-0-2, La’Neisha Jenkins 1-0-2, Faith Brown 0-1-1, Kayla Calomo 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: S, McConney 2, Guerrero, O’Leary; G, Richardson 4.
Halfitme: 32-16 Salem
Records: S, 4-8; G, 0-13.