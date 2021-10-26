Here are several fun facts about the World Series:
AL leads ... big
World Series has been contested 116 times as of 2020, with the American League winning 66 and the National League winning 50. Until 2002, home-field advantage in the World Series alternated from year to year between the National League and American League.
The Drought Series
The 2016 World Series featured the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians – two teams with longest championship drought in history. The Cubs hadn’t won since 1908, and Indians since 1948, a combined 176-year drought. Prior to winning in 2016, the Cubs had the longest drought of winning a championship in all major American sports.
First was best of 9.
The first World Series was played between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Americans in 1903. Instead of the current best-of-seven series, they played a best-of-nine with the Americans winning the series five games to three.
Yanks still leading
The N.Y. Yankees have played in 35% of 115 World Series (40 appearances), winning 23% (27 titles).
Two Fall Classics that didn’t happen
Although it’s been 117 years since the first World Series, only 115 series have been played. In 1904, the NL champion, the New York Giants, refused to play against the AL champion, the Boston Americans, because the Giants manager had personal animosity toward the AL president. New rules were drafted the following year compelling the champions of both leagues to participate in the 1905 World Series. There was also no World Series played in 1994 due to a player’s strike.
Stuck on 39
Thirty-nine World Series have gone the full seven games — most recently the 2017 Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Eovaldi part of history
The longest World Series game in history (in both time and innings) took place in Game 3 on Oct. 26, 2018, between Boston Red Sox and L.A. Dodgers. The Dodgers ended up winning 3-2 after the 7-hour, 20-minute marathon with Sox reliever Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings in relief for Boston.
Curse of the Billy Goat
Baseball is about superstition and one of the best is the “curse” allegedly placed on the Chicago Cubs. In 1945, Billy Sianis – the owner of Billy Goat Tavern – was ordered to leave the Cubs’ World Series game against the Detroit Tigers. Apparently the pet goat that Billy travelled with was so smelly it was upsetting the other fans. Outraged at this insult to his goat, Billy announced that the Cubs wouldn’t win. They didn't, even though they kept trying every single year. Attempts were made over the years to break the curse, including getting Billy Sianis’ nephew to bring a goat onto Wrigley Field.
World Series rings were first
The tradition of giving rings to players who win the World Series started in 1922, and by the 1930s all the teams were giving their players and coaches special rings for winning the Series. Most players value them as reminders of their achievement.
Gun instead of ring
Frank Crosetti, a 17-year Yankee, who later coached with them for 20 more years decided after 17 World Series wins that he’d finally had enough rings and asked for an engraved shotgun instead. He got it.
Only one no-hitter … a perfect one
On Oct. 8, 1956, Yankees Don Larsen needed only 97 pitches to shut down all 27 batters for the Brooklyn Dodgers en route to the first perfect game in history. Not only that, there has never been a no-hitter in the postseason.
Night baseball … finally
Even though baseball had been playing night games since the 1930s it wasn’t until 1971 that the World Series had a night game. Baseball finally realized that most people were watching the World Series on TV, but it’s hard to watch TV at school or work. That first night game played by the Pittsburgh Pirates against Baltimore Orioles was so popular that by 1973 all World Series weekday games were played at night.
World Series and Super Bowl
It’s a dream to play in a World Series and a Super Bowl. Deion Sanders is the only person to have played in both a World Series (1992) and two Super Bowls (1995-96). In the 1992 World Series he played the Atlanta Braves. He played in back-to-back Super Bowls with San Francisco (1995) and Dallas (1996).
Toronto equals world?
It may be called “The World Series,” but it doesn’t really include the rest of the world. The Toronto Blue Jays are the only team outside the U.S. to have won the World Series (1992-93).
World Series collateral damage
Shoeless Joe Jackson and seven of his Chicago White Sox teammates were banned from baseball after being heavily favored in 1919 World Series, only to lose the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3. While the eight players were acquitted in a 1921 trial, commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis baned them for life.
The Red Sox miracle
The Boston Red Sox are the only team in MLB history to come back from an 0-3 series deficit and win, 4-3, over their nemesis, the N.Y. Yankees. They won the World Series for the first time in 86 years, 4-0, over the St. Louis Cardinals.