The 2021 high school football season came to an end locally on Thanksgiving morning with both Gloucester and Manchester Essex competing in rivalry games.
The 2021 season saw the two local teams, Gloucester and Manchester Essex, have very different seasons.
The Fishermen are in the midst of some rough waters after a 2-9 campaign, its third losing season in a row. Gloucester’s 6-23 record over the last three seasons is the lowest win percentage in a three year stretch in program history and the first time the program has endured three straight losing seasons since 1970-72, where it put together a record of 7-19-1 in the final three years of a stretch that saw the program go through five straight losing seasons from 1968-72.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, thrived in a new environment. Moving over to the Commonwealth Conference Small, the Hornets won the conference championship with an unbeaten record in CAC Small play. The Hornets also turned in an undefeated regular season (7-0).
Here’s a look at some of the highlights and lowlights of the 2021 campaign.
GLOUCESTER (2-9)
Highlights: It was a tough season for the Fishermen, but there were some positives to take out. Gloucester was very young this season, especially on the line where a slew of sophomores and even freshmen saw significant playing time, a tough ask for a 14 or 15 year old kid in the NEC. As a result the team took its fair share of lumps, but also gained some valuable experience and continuity heading into next season.
The Fishermen also went through a change of philosophy on the offensive end which could be a good thing for the program moving forward. The Wing-T offense, Gloucester’s system for the last three decades, was phased out in favor of the spread offense. Given the numbers the program has at the moment, the team is not going to maul teams with a deep line anymore, it needs to find more balance. This season was the first step in that process as Gloucester became accustomed to a spread look that featured multiple wide receivers and a shot gun formation instead of the quarterback taking snaps under center with three running backs in the backfield behind him. Gloucester passed more than it has in well over a decade and junior quarterback Nick Carey’s 617 yards were the most in a single season since 2011, where Lenny Taormina threw for 933 yards.
Lowlights: The biggest issue plaguing the program right now, by far, is numbers. Gloucester entered the season with around 40 players on the roster and that number always gets smaller as the season progresses as injuries are a guarantee in football. By the end of the season the team had less than 30 players dressed in uniform, which means it simply does not have the depth to compete with the upper echelon programs in the conference.
Football is the sport where numbers play the biggest factor, it’s the most physical sport where every team needs to rely on players well beyond their starting 11. In the last two seasons, Gloucester’s rotation has been short, and when the inevitable injury happens, the team is forced to thrust a player into the game that is just not ready yet. In the game of football, there is no way to hide your weakness as opposing teams will immediately identify and attack it. That puts Gloucester in a really tough spot against some of the larger programs in the NEC such as Beverly, Peabody and Danvers, which Gloucester had a lot of trouble against this season being outscored 120-8 in three losses.
The participation numbers need to increase or the program will have trouble climbing the ladder in the NEC and the Division 5 playoff picture.
On the field, there are two games the Fishermen would like to have back; the losses to Salem and Ipswich. Those were both one score losses that could have gone either way but thanks to a couple turnovers in the Salem game and a couple missed opportunities against Ipswich they both turned into losses. The loss to Salem was the program’s first since 1999. If they won those two games, they would have increased their win total in each of the last three seasons. Instead they dropped from three wins in the “Fall 2” campaign to two in the Fall 2021 campaign.
The Future: The 2022 season looks like it should be a chance for Gloucester to take a step forward, with only five seniors graduating from the 2021 squad. Gloucester will return its leading passer in Carey, rusher in Caleb DeCoste and receiver in Frank DeSisto next season. DeCoste and DeSisto were junior co-captains this season and combined for over 1,300 yards of total offense. Both will be back in the fold next fall for their third season starting in the Gloucester backfield.
The Fishermen also have a slew of linemen that gained valuable experience this fall that should be bigger and stronger when August 2022 rolls around. Gloucester started five underclassmen on the line on Thanksgiving against Danvers. Junior Bryan Swain saw time at both tackle and guard spots this season and anchored both lines while sophomores Jayden and Michael Toppan have both shown some serious potential and toughness. Freshman Evan Mione also saw a lot of snaps down the stretch and is another player to watch in the future. On the defensive line, sophomore Anthony Russo also showed some potential while Swain and the Toppan brothers also performed valiantly while playing a lot up front.
Given the players coming back with two and even three years of varsity experience, Gloucester needs to contend for a playoff spot in 2022, a 4-4 regular season should get that done. The program is still a long ways away from beating teams in the NEC Dunn (Large) Division, but they are in a spot to compete with everyone in the NEC Lynch (Small). The Fishermen took a bit of a step back in 2021, they need to take a noticeable step forward next fall.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (8-2)
Highlights: The Hornets established themselves as an instant contender in the Commonwealth Conference this season behind a balanced attack that featured a high-powered offense and a stingy defense.
Manchester Essex lit up the scoreboard this fall, averaging 35 points per game (350 total points) while being held under 20 just once all season and under 30 only three times all year. The Hornets did it with a balanced attack as junior quarterback Brennan Twombly threw for over 1,300 yards, more than half of them to senior receiver A.J. Pallazola, who hauled in 11 of Twombly’s 20 touchdown passes. His 762 receiving yards are the most in over a decade for a Hornets player.
Manchester Essex could also run as senior captain Luke Smith led a stable of five backs that all saw significant action in the backfield this fall. Smith, Twombly, Henry Otterbein and Camren Hubbard all had over 200 yards rushing with Jesse Oliver just under that mark with 195. That kept defenses off balance as any player could get the ball on any given play and they all needed to be respected. The Hornets also had four defensive touchdowns and four return touchdowns on special teams this fall, making them a threat to score even when the offense is not on the field.
Defensively the Hornets were physical and opportunistic. Junior Ben Hurd set the tone for a tough defensive line from his end spot while the Hornets had athletes all over the secondary that can make plays and cover the most dangerous receivers in the CAC.
Lowlights: There were not many lowlights this fall for the eight-win Hornets, but the team will be the first to say themselves that they believe they should have made a deeper playoff run. Manchester Essex was the No. 5 seed after a 7-0 regular season and looked like a team that was a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But the run ended in the very first round in a rematch against Commonwealth Conference rival KIPP, an upset minded 12-seed that hit on three big plays and forced multiple turnovers for the 41-20 win. KIPP went on to lose to eventual Super Bowl qualifier, No. 4 Hull in the next round by seven points. Manchester Essex would have been very competitive if it had advanced, but got the unenviable draw against a team it had already played in a competitive regular season game.
The Future: The Hornets look like a team that’s not going anywhere. Sure the team’s leading rusher in Smith and leading receiver in Pallazola will be lost to graduation along with two outstanding linemen in Sam MacDowell and T.J. Rogers. But the Hornets have Twombly returning and a stable of weapons including Otterbein, Hubbard, Oliver, Danny Wood, Henry Thurlow and Stephen Martin. All of those backs flashed some serious potential in 2021 and will continue to play significant roles in 2022. Hurd, Troy Flood and Edward Chareas will all return to the line after strong seasons.
Look for Manchester Essex to once again be one of the favorites in the CAC Small again next fall and a playoff team once again.
2021 Cape Ann football stat leaders
Rushing
Player,School;Carries;Yards;TD
Caleb DeCoste, Gloucester;110;605;2
Frank DeSisto, Gloucester;98;397;4
Luke Smith, Manchester Essex;51;315;3
Brennan Twombly, Manchester Essex;48;278;2
Henry Otterbein, Manchester Essex;23;212;2
Camren Hubbard, Manchester Essex;19;212;2
Passing
Player, School;Comp.-Att.;Yards;TD
Brennan Twombly, Manchester Essex;94-166;1,375;20
Nick Carey, Gloucester;70-135;617;4
Receiving
Player, School;Rec.;Yards;TD
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex;47;762;11
Frank DeSisto, Gloucester;29;241;0
Aidan Cornetta, Gloucester;18;175;1
Jesse Oliver, Manchester Essex;14;175;2
Cameron Widtfeldt, Gloucester;14;121;1
Henry Thurlow, Manchester Essex;5;118;3
Henry Otterbein, Manchester Essex;9;110;3