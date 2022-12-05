The current MIAA playoff system once again proved to be a boon for Cape Ann high school sports teams.
The 2022 fall season saw nine area teams qualify for their respective state tournaments, with four squads reaching a quarterfinal and one — the Manchester Essex field hockey team — reaching the Division 4 state final.
If the winter 2022-23 season, which begins with regular season games later this week, has similar success to the teams in the fall, then it’ll be another highly successful season on Cape Ann.
Here’s a look at some of the best moments of the Fall 2021 season.
BIG FIELD HOCKEY SEASON
The Gloucester and Manchester Essex field hockey teams each turned in an impressive 2022 campaign and continue to be two of the most consistent programs on the North Shore.
The Hornets had the deepest state tournament run in the area by reaching the Division 4 state final, the program’s first such appearance since 1995. Manchester Essex took care of business in the first four rounds of the tournament as the No. 2 seed before running into unbeaten Uxbridge, the now two-time defending Division 4 state titlists.
The Hornets also won the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship, finishing up the season with a record of 16-4-3.
The road to the finals featured the best game of the fall season, a 2-1 shootout win over Cohasset in the sectional semifinals. Manchester Essex was eight seconds away from elimination until Grace Gerhardt found the back of the net to send it into overtime. After two scoreless overtime sessions, the Hornets went 5-for-5 in the shootout for the win.
After a rare down year in 2021, Gloucester had a major bounce-back season this fall, finishing second in the Northeastern Conference behind only Division state semifinalist Masconomet and ahead of another Division 2 semifinalist, Danvers, with a final record of 16-2-3. Thirteen of those wins for the Fishermen came via shutout.
The Fishermen won two postseason games for the third time since 2018 before dropping a heartbreaker to Newburyport in the Division 3 quarterfinals, 1-0, in a contest that could have gone either way.
With a roster comprised mostly of juniors, this team should be a major factor again in 2023.
RECORD BROKEN
The Gloucester boys soccer program is on an incredible run as far as record-breaking goal scorers go. Junior striker Gino Tripoli set the new record this fall with 34 goals on the season, marking the fourth time in the last six seasons where the program’s single-season goal scoring record was broken.
Tripoli broke the previous record of 29 goals set by Andrew Coelho in 2021. Coelho bested Anthony Suazo’s record of 26 goals set in 2019, and Suazo topped Kevin de Oliveira’s record of 18 goals set in 2017.
Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto has really figured out how to utilize the pitch at Newell Stadium. Prior to being refurbished in 2013, Newell Stadium did not feature a regulation sized soccer field. Instead it was a smaller pitch that made for little room to score and resulted in a lot of defensive games.
Since the new field debuted in 2013, the Fishermen have continued to raise the bar of success when it comes to goals scored. They’ve also become one of Gloucester’s most consistently strong programs.
GOLF TEAMS SHINE AGAIN
All three Cape Ann golf teams has successful 2022 seasons on the links with Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex all making the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
The Fishermen finished just one stroke shy of qualifying for the Division 3 state championship tournament for the second season in a row, but turned in a 12-win season thanks to a deep lineup and strong top-of-the-roster work from the likes of senior captains Jack Delaney, Nick White and Brady Salah along with junior Joseph Orlando.
Manchester Essex won its final six regular season matches to make the field, with senior Sam Athanas leading the way. Meanwhile, Rockport was its usual solid and consistent self throughout its lineup to finish above the .500 mark led by juniors Ty Bouchie and Jameson Colbert.